Highway 17 Closed at Rush Bay Road Near Kenora After Serious Collision

KENORA — Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Rush Bay Road near Kenora following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police North West Region issued the road closure notice Tuesday, advising motorists to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. The closure affects a key section of the Trans-Canada corridor west of Kenora, where delays can quickly affect local residents, commercial traffic and regional travel.

OPP Advise Drivers to Avoid the Area

Police say Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Rush Bay Road because of the collision.

No further details on injuries, the cause of the crash or an estimated reopening time were available in the initial notice.

Drivers are urged not to approach the collision area and to give emergency crews room to work. Ontario 511 defines a closure as a situation where all travel lanes are closed on the highway, and says current incidents and closures can be viewed through its interactive map and traveller information system.

Regional Travel Impact

The closure is significant for Northwestern Ontario because Highway 17 is a major east-west route for local motorists, transport trucks, emergency travel and goods movement between Manitoba, Kenora, Dryden, Thunder Bay and points farther east.

Commercial carriers and travellers heading through the Kenora area should expect delays and check official road information before leaving.

What Drivers Should Do

Motorists should avoid Highway 17 at Rush Bay Road until police confirm the route has reopened.

Anyone who must travel in the region should check Ontario 511 before departure, allow extra time, and follow directions from police and road crews. Ontario 511 says its mobile app provides up-to-date information on construction, collisions and road closures.

Developing Story

This is a developing public-safety update. More information will be provided when police or highway officials release additional details.