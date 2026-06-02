Edmonton – NEWS – Alberta’s government is investing in critical infrastructure and technology to strengthen death investigations and provide faster answers for grieving families.

To meet the needs of a growing population, Budget 2026 is investing $125 million over four years for a new facility for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Edmonton. Budget 2026 also includes $4.4 million to replace and upgrade toxicology equipment to improve the detection of new and emerging synthetic drugs.

The new Edmonton facility will support the OCME to complete death investigations more quickly and help provide faster answers for grieving families. The new facility will offer expanded and specialized space for examinations and autopsies, improved laboratory and storage capacity, and enhanced ability to respond to complex cases and mass casualty events.

“By building a new Edmonton facility and upgrading the tools used by our forensic experts, we are strengthening a service that Albertans rely on in some of their most difficult moments, helping families get more timely answers, supporting the justice system and maintaining the highest standards of medical examiner services.” Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice and Attorney General

“Replacing infrastructure built in 1983 with a modern facility is about more than expanding space – it’s about helping families. This $125-million investment delivers the new, critical infrastructure needed to provide faster answers and ensure Alberta families are supported during their most difficult moments.” Martin Long, Minister of Infrastructure

The new toxicology equipment will improve identifying and measuring alcohol, drugs and opioids in deceased individuals. With this addition, the lab will continue to operate at a high standard with faster completion times, improved accuracy and stronger reliability.

“Investing in a new Edmonton facility for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner strengthens the foundation of medical examiner services across Alberta. This modern, purpose-built space will help improve efficiency and support more timely, detailed investigations, so we can provide answers to grieving families and meet the needs of Albertans and our justice system for years to come.” Akmal Coetzee-Khan, Alberta’s Chief Medical Examiner

Budget 2026 is focused on what matters, makes disciplined choices, and takes decisive action.

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