Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather for June 1, 2026: Sunny and warm with a high of 29°C

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are opening June with bright sunshine and a quick climb into summer-like warmth. The day begins comfortably at 12.5°C, but temperatures are expected to rise sharply, reaching a high of 29°C this afternoon with a very high UV index.

A live weather lookup also shows sunny conditions around Dryden this morning, with very warm weather expected today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT Monday, June 1, 2026, conditions were sunny across the Dryden and Vermilion Bay area, with the temperature sitting at 12.5°C.

The air is mild and fairly comfortable, with a dew point of 7.2°C and humidity at 70 percent. Winds are light from the east-northeast at 9 km/h, visibility is 16 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa.

Today will remain sunny, with a high of 29°C. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection will be important for anyone spending time outdoors.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Clear skies are expected, with an overnight low of 13°C.

Tuesday, June 2: Another sunny and very warm day is ahead. Winds will become south at 20 km/h in the afternoon, with a high of 28°C. The UV index will be 7, or high. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low of 14°C.

Wednesday, June 3: Conditions become more unsettled, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 25°C. Wednesday night will bring showers, with a low of 14°C.

Thursday, June 4: A cooler and cloudier day is expected, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 21°C. Thursday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light summer clothing will be comfortable by this afternoon, but a light jacket may still be useful early this morning. Sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are strongly recommended today because of the very high UV index.

For Tuesday, dress for warm and sunny conditions again. By Wednesday and Thursday, keep a light rain jacket or umbrella nearby as showers move into the forecast.

Weather Trivia

Dryden and Vermilion Bay often see warm early-summer afternoons build quickly under strong June sunshine. Nearby lakes can slightly moderate temperatures close to shore, but inland areas can heat up fast when winds are light and skies stay clear.

Weather Overview:

Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather for June 1, 2026: Sunny and warm with a high of 29°C, very high UV, clear skies tonight, another sunny day Tuesday, and showers arriving by Wednesday.