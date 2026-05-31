Northwest Fire Region Reports Five Active Wildland Fires as New Starts Confirmed

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported five active wildland fires in the Northwest Fire Region as of 6 p.m. CDT on May 30, including one fire not under control, three under control and one being observed.

Five New Wildland Fires Confirmed in Northwestern Ontario

The latest update shows continued early-season fire activity across Northwestern Ontario, including fires near remote First Nation communities, Highway 17 and areas east of Cat Lake.

AFFES confirmed five new wildland fires in the region since its previous update. Two of those fires, both in the Nipigon sector, have since been called out.

Red Lake Sector

Red Lake 2 — RED002 was confirmed during the evening of May 29. The fire is located about 31 kilometres east of Pikangikum First Nation and 10 kilometres northwest of Silcox Lake. It is under control at 0.6 hectares.

Red Lake 3 — RED003 is located about 31 kilometres southwest of MacDowell Lake. The fire is being observed at 100 hectares.

Fires in the Red Lake area can be significant for nearby remote and fly-in communities, including Pikangikum First Nation, where smoke, aircraft activity and transportation access are important public-safety considerations.

Nipigon Sector

Nipigon 6 — NIP006 was located near Rossport, about one kilometre south of Highway 17. The fire has been called out at 0.2 hectares.

Nipigon 7 — NIP007 was located north of the Kwashkagama River, about 1.5 kilometres south of Aroland. It has also been called out at 0.1 hectares.

The Nipigon-area fires are notable because of their proximity to communities and transportation corridors. Highway 17 is a key east-west route for Northwestern Ontario, linking Thunder Bay with communities along the north shore of Lake Superior and the rest of the Trans-Canada Highway network.

Sioux Lookout Sector

Sioux Lookout 1 — SLK001 is located about 25 kilometres east of Cat Lake. The fire is not under control at 30 hectares.

The status of SLK001 will be important for residents, First Nation communities and emergency planners in the region, especially if weather conditions change or smoke becomes a concern.

Regional Fire Hazard and Outdoor Burning Rules

AFFES says Ontario’s outdoor fire rules remain in effect across the province’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or taking material to a local landfill. Where outdoor burning is allowed, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors must have adequate tools and water available to control the fire. Residents within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for local burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any fire.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Current fire information and prevention updates are available through Ontario’s forest fire channels at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates and on social media through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.