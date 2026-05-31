Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Man Todd Limer

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating Todd Limer, 51, who was last seen early Friday morning in Thunder Bay.

Police say Limer was last seen at about 6 a.m. on May 29, 2026, at a residence in the area of West Frederica Street. The missing-person file number is TB26020234.

Police Appeal for Information

Limer is described by police as a Caucasian man, about five feet 11 inches tall, with a heavy build, short spiked light-brown hair and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants, a red-and-blue checkered shirt and black steel-toe work boots.

Why This Matters Locally

Missing-person investigations rely heavily on timely public information, especially when a person was last seen in a residential area. Residents, drivers, business owners and anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage from the West Frederica Street area on the morning of May 29 are encouraged to review it and contact police if they notice anything that may assist investigators.

How to Contact Police

Anyone with information about Todd Limer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.