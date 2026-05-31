THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Update – Residents in the downtown region of the city are concerned following what witnesses tell NetNewsLedger was a violent stabbing incident Friday afternoon around 1:00 PM on Red River Road.

Tracie Smith from the Thunder Bay Police Service reports, “A suspect was apprehended. No other details are available at this time”.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger that it appeared to be a random attack, where a male at the corner or Red River Road and Court Street was attacked by a man with a knife, and stabbed several times.

There are also witnesses telling NetNewsLedger that the suspect also pepper-sprayed other victims.

Local shop owners came to assist the victim.

The suspect left the downtown area, and NetNewsLedger has learned went up to Algoma Street where he turned himself into Security and then Police at St. Joes.

This is a developing story and NetNewsLedger hopes to bring you more facts from the Thunder Bay Police.

Thunder Bay Police have been doing foot patrols in the downtown recently. Earlier in the week members of the ERT were on patrol along Cumberland Street.