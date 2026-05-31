Nick Tetz Rides Hot in Hamilton, Tightens Grip on PBR Canada No. 1 Ranking

HAMILTON, Ont. — Hold onto your hats, rodeo fans. Nick Tetz came into Hamilton with the No. 1 ranking, climbed aboard two rank bulls and rode out of TD Coliseum with another PBR Canada Cup Series victory.

The Calgary rider went a perfect two-for-two at the debut PBR Hamilton Classic, earning 125 national points and stretching his lead in the 2026 PBR Canada Championship race.

Tetz now sits 315.83 points ahead of No. 2 Jeremy Maisonneuve, with a $100,000 championship bonus waiting at the end of the trail.

Tetz Makes It Three Cup Series Wins in 2026

Tetz got the gate swinging in Round 1 with an 84.1-point ride on Rip Dinger from Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp., putting himself near the top of the leaderboard early.

Then came the championship round, and Tetz did what champions do. He matched up with More or Less from Thompson Rodeo Livestock and delivered the ride of the night, an 89-point trip that sealed the Hamilton Classic title.

That makes three wins in four PBR Canada Cup Series events this season for the two-time national champion.

A Championship Chase With History on the Line

Tetz is not just chasing another buckle. He is chasing Canadian bull riding history.

If he wins the 2026 PBR Canada Championship, Tetz would tie Aaron Roy of Yellow Grass, Sask., for the most national titles won by a single rider, with three.

For fans in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, the national standings race is where the drama lives. The PBR Canada Cup Series may be rolling through larger urban centres, but the sport’s roots run deep across Western Canada, Northern Ontario and rural communities where rodeo culture, livestock sport and tough travel schedules are part of the story.

Santana and Green Keep the Pressure On

Brazil’s Gilmar Santana gave Tetz a run, finishing second after riding Bonspiel Bishop for 83.9 points in Round 1 and No Limits for 88.7 points in the championship round.

Santana collected 83 national points and moved from fifth to third in the Canadian standings, now 365.83 points behind Tetz.

Garrett Green of Meeting Creek, Alta., finished third. He covered War Ready for 84 points in Round 1 before riding Holy Smokes for 85.8 points in the championship round. Green earned 69 national points and climbed from sixth to fourth overall.

Craig, Koester Round Out the Top Five

Tyler Craig of Crossfield, Alta., was fourth after posting the top score of the opening round, an 85.3-point ride on A List. His shot at the win ended quickly in the championship round when Surprise Twist bucked him off in 1.68 seconds.

Griffin Koester of Rockyford, Alta., finished fifth after an 84.3-point ride on Whoopsie Hustle. His final-round matchup with reigning PBR Canada Bull of the Year Moonwalk ended at 3.93 seconds. Moonwalk was marked 44.3 points and earned YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honours.

Top Five Results From Hamilton

Nick Tetz, Calgary, Alta. — 173.10 aggregate, 125 points

Gilmar Santana, Ouro Preto, Brazil — 172.60 aggregate, 83 points

Garrett Green, Meeting Creek, Alta. — 169.80 aggregate, 69 points

Tyler Craig, Crossfield, Alta. — 85.30 aggregate, 49 points

Griffin Koester, Rockyford, Alta. — 84.30 aggregate, 35 points

What Comes Next

The PBR Canada Cup Series now heads down the road to London, Ont., for the PBR London Classic at Canada Life Place on Friday, June 5. The action is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Why It Matters for Northwestern Ontario Sports Fans

Thunder Bay sports fans know long roads, tough competition and the grind of national circuits. PBR Canada’s championship race carries that same northern-sports feel: riders from small towns, remote communities and major centres all chasing points, prize money and national standing one eight-second ride at a time.

With Tetz building a big lead and the chasing pack still within striking distance, the 2026 title race has the feel of a season that could come down to one big ride — or one hard buckoff.