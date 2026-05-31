Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region remain under a Yellow Heat Warning as the first heat event of the season continues across parts of Northwestern Ontario. Environment Canada lists Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog under a heat warning, with daytime highs near 30°C and the heat possibly continuing into Monday for some areas.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday, May 31, 2026, conditions were mostly cloudy with the temperature at 16.4°C. The air is fairly comfortable early this morning, with a dew point of 5.9°C and humidity at 50 percent.

Winds are from the south-southeast at 11 km/h, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and falling. That falling pressure signals some weather movement, but today’s forecast is still calling for a hot, sunny day.

Today will be sunny, with winds becoming southeast at 20 km/h near noon. The high will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with an overnight low of 15°C. Even with the clear skies, the region will remain mild through the evening and overnight.

Monday, June 1: The heat continues with another sunny day. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 29°C, with a humidex near 30. Monday night will be clear, with a low of 14°C.

Tuesday, June 2: A change begins to arrive with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be 27°C. Tuesday night will bring cloudy periods and a 40 percent chance of showers, with a low of 14°C.

Wednesday, June 3: Conditions turn more unsettled, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 26°C. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Heat Warning and Safety Notes

Environment Canada says the first heat event of the season continues, with daytime highs near 30°C and overnight lows near 18°C in the warning area. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to raise the risk of heat illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Residents should drink water often, limit direct exposure to the sun, and schedule outdoor work or recreation during the cooler parts of the day. Check on older adults, people living alone, young children, outdoor workers, and anyone without reliable access to a cool space.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion such as headache, dizziness, nausea, thirst, dark urine, and intense fatigue. Heat stroke is a medical emergency; call 9-1-1 if someone shows signs such as hot red skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea, or a change in consciousness.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing is the best choice today and Monday. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen are strongly recommended, especially with the UV index at 8.

For anyone heading to the lake, working outdoors, gardening, or attending community events, bring extra water and plan for shade breaks. Evenings will be more comfortable, but still mild enough for light layers.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can influence local temperatures in late spring. The lake warms more slowly than the land, which can create cooler breezes near shorelines while inland areas heat up more quickly under strong sunshine.

Overview:

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for May 31, 2026: A Yellow Heat Warning remains in effect with sunshine, a high of 30°C, humidex 33, very high UV, and continued heat into Monday.