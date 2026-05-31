Kenora Council Moves Ahead with Kenricia Hotel Expropriation

KENORA — Kenora council has approved the next step in the expropriation of the historic Kenricia Hotel, moving the downtown revitalization project from the Certificate of Approval stage toward registration of an expropriation plan.

The decision is aimed at bringing one of Kenora’s most visible downtown landmarks back into active community and economic use.

City Says Downtown Revitalization Is Driving the Decision

Council approved proceeding with the expropriation during a special meeting on May 28, 2026.

City of Kenora chief administrative officer Stace Gander said a vibrant downtown acts as the social, economic and cultural heart of a community, adding that the Kenricia Hotel has the potential to affect the vitality and appeal of the downtown core.

The city first began the expropriation process on July 24, 2025, as part of a broader effort to revitalize Kenora’s downtown. The stated goal is to turn the property into a more active, inclusive and viable community space for residents and visitors.

Ontario Land Tribunal Supported the City’s Position

As part of the process, a Hearing of Necessity was held Feb. 11 and 12, 2026, with closing submissions received Feb. 27.

The city received the Ontario Land Tribunal report on April 15. The hearing examined whether Kenora had the statutory authority to expropriate the land and building, and whether doing so was fair and reasonable for purposes including community improvement and heritage preservation.

According to the city, Ontario Land Tribunal Vice-Chair William R. Middleton concluded the expropriation was “fair, sound and reasonably necessary” for community improvement and heritage rehabilitation of the hotel.

Next Steps: Expropriation Plan, Notice and Compensation Offer

The next steps under Ontario’s Expropriations Act include registration of the expropriation plan, issuing a notice of expropriation and completing an offer of compensation. Once those steps are completed, city possession of the property can proceed. The city estimates possession could take place in fall 2026.

Under Ontario’s Expropriations Act, compensation for expropriated land is based on factors including market value, disturbance damages, injurious affection and special relocation difficulties.

Election-Year Timing Adds Procedural Considerations

Because 2026 is a municipal election year, the city says council may enter a lame duck period effective Aug. 24, 2026. The offer of compensation may fall during that period.

To avoid delay, council has authorized the CAO and deputy CAO/city clerk to finalize the offer of compensation if required.

The Municipal Act sets out restricted acts that can apply to municipal councils after nomination day in an election year, including limits related to hiring, dismissals, major property dispositions and certain expenditures, unless authority has been properly delegated.

City to Seek Developer for Heritage Revitalization

Council has also authorized city administration to begin a request for proposal process to attract a new developer.

The city says it is looking for a developer with the vision, financial capacity and capability to invest in the Kenricia Hotel in support of community improvement, economic development and heritage rehabilitation.

The Kenricia Hotel has long been a downtown landmark, with a prominent location visible from water, road and rail. The city says preserving and revitalizing the building is important to Kenora’s heritage and community identity.

Why It Matters for Northwestern Ontario

For Kenora and the wider Lake of the Woods region, the future of the Kenricia Hotel is more than a single-property issue. Downtown heritage buildings can shape tourism, business confidence, streetscape activity and community pride.

If the project moves ahead as planned, it could become a significant test of how smaller Northwestern Ontario cities use heritage preservation and economic development tools to address long-standing downtown redevelopment challenges.