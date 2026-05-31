Border Cats Sweep Express as Bats Break Through in 7-2 Win

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats are back at .500, and they are starting to look like a young ball club finding its footing. After a confidence-building walk-off win on opening night at Port Arthur Stadium, the Cats followed up Saturday with a 7-2 victory over the Eau Claire Express to sweep their opening two-game home series.

Pitching Duel Turns Into Thunder Bay Breakout

For the second straight night, the game opened as a tight pitchers’ duel. Thunder Bay carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning before the bats came alive.

The Border Cats struck for three runs in the fifth to open up a 4-0 lead. After Eau Claire trimmed the margin to 4-2, Thunder Bay answered with authority, scoring three more in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

It was the kind of inning that can change the feel of an early season.

The Cats looked more settled, more confident, and more aggressive at the plate after grinding out Friday night’s extra-inning win.

Small Stays Untouched on the Mound

Carson Small of the University of New Orleans picked up his first win of the season with five shutout innings. The left-hander allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Small has now worked nine scoreless innings to begin the season, giving Thunder Bay a strong early anchor in the rotation.

Lucas Mercado of Ouachita Baptist University earned his first save, working three innings while allowing one run and striking out five.

Smith Leads the Offence

Dante Smith of North Dakota State University continued his strong start, doubling twice and driving in two runs. The performance lifted his season batting average to .400.

Jorge Valdes of Xavier University made an immediate impact in his Border Cats debut, collecting two hits and driving in a run. Gamble Bye of Eastern Oklahoma Community College added two hits and scored a run.

Momentum Builds at Port Arthur Stadium

The win moved Thunder Bay to 3-3 on the season and gave the Cats a clean sweep in their first home series of the summer.

For Port Arthur Stadium fans, the weekend offered a strong first look at a team with growing poise. Friday brought the drama. Saturday brought the finish. Together, the two wins gave the Border Cats early traction in the Northwoods League season.

Next Up

The Border Cats and Express meet again Sunday in Eau Claire, Wis., to open a two-game set at Carson Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Luke Bryant of Ohio University is scheduled to start for Thunder Bay.

The Cats return home Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. First pitch at Port Arthur Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Cats are at home for a solid home stand next week with games every evening. Get set Thunder Bay the Cats are purring along with the claws extended.