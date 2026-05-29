Thunder Bay Police Respond to 965 Calls for Service in One Week

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to 965 calls for service from May 17 to 23, while the police communications centre handled more than 4,300 calls during the same period.

Police Communications Centre Handled 4,351 Calls

The Thunder Bay Police Service Communications Centre received 4,351 calls over the week, including 1,907 calls made directly to 911.

The figures offer a weekly snapshot of demand on frontline officers, dispatchers and emergency response resources in Thunder Bay. Calls for service do not necessarily mean charges were laid, and some incidents may remain under investigation.

Weekly Calls for Service Breakdown

Thunder Bay police reported the following selected call types from May 17 to 23:

Call type / Number of calls

Unwanted persons 71

Motor vehicle collisions 55

Intimate partner violence 45

Mental Health Act 45

Weapons calls 30

Assaults 29

Family disputes 17

Liquor Licence and Control Act 15

Break and enters 11

Robberies 7

Public Safety Pressures in Thunder Bay

The weekly totals show the range of incidents police are called to manage, from traffic collisions and unwanted-person complaints to intimate partner violence, mental health-related calls and weapons incidents.

For Thunder Bay and surrounding Northwestern Ontario communities, these numbers underline the ongoing pressure on emergency services, including police officers, 911 operators, social-service agencies, crisis responders and health-care providers.

Mental health, family conflict and intimate partner violence calls can require co-ordinated responses beyond policing, including support from shelters, health services, addiction programs and community agencies.

Important Context on Police Call Data

Police call statistics represent calls received and incidents attended. They are not the same as confirmed criminal offences, arrests or convictions.