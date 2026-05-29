Border Cats Drop Road Finale in La Crosse, Return Home for Port Arthur Stadium Opener

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats were three outs away from heading home with a road-trip split. Instead, the La Crosse Loggers struck late Thursday night, rallying for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to hand the Cats a 7-4 loss at Copeland Park.

Loggers Rally Late to Stay Perfect

The Border Cats, now 1-3, carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth before La Crosse flipped the script with a four-run inning. The victory kept the Loggers unbeaten at 4-0 to start the season.

For the Cats, it was a tough finish to a four-game season-opening road swing, but there were bright spots at the plate and on the mound.

Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State Community College led the Cats offence with two doubles, one run batted in and a run scored.

Starter Reid Leonard of the University of New Orleans gave Thunder Bay a solid outing, working four innings while allowing three hits and one run. He struck out three Loggers batters.

John Hood of Mineral Area College took the loss in relief.

Home Opener Set for Friday Night

Tonight, the Border Cats bring baseball back to the friendly confines of Port Arthur Stadium.

Thunder Bay opens its home schedule Friday night against the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a post-game fireworks show, giving fans a full night at the ballpark as the Cats launch the home portion of the season.

Cisneros Gets the Ball for Thunder Bay

Whitby, Ont., right-hander Makaio Cisneros of Florida Atlantic University will get the start on the mound for Thunder Bay.

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 magnetic schedule, courtesy of Official Parcel Service and Roach’s Taxi.

After a tough road finish in La Crosse, the Cats now get the roar of the Thunder Bay crowd behind them. Baseball is back at Port Arthur Stadium.