THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunshine and summer warmth are moving into Thunder Bay, and conditions are looking promising for Friday night’s Thunder Bay Border Cats opening night.

At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported 4.2°C under mainly clear skies, with light west-northwest winds at 5 km/h and visibility at 32 km.

Today

Sunny skies dominate.

High: 22°C

UV Index: 7, or high

Friday and Opening Night

Friday turns hot, with sunshine in the morning and early afternoon before clouds build later in the day.

High: 29°C

Humidex: 32

UV Index: 8, or very high

Afternoon: 40% chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm

For Friday evening, conditions look mostly favourable, with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers. Game-goers should bring a light jacket and keep rain gear nearby just in case.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30% chance of showers, high 23°C.

Sunday: Sunny, high 19°C.

Monday: Sunny, high 19°C.

Tuesday: Sunny, high 23°C.

Overview

Thunder Bay weather for May 28, 2026: sunny today, hot Friday with humidex 32, slight shower risk for Border Cats opening night, and a sunny weekend ahead.