THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crews prevented a serious early morning fire on High Street South from spreading to a nearby residence Thursday after an RV caught fire and flames extended to a garage.

Fire Crews Responded Around 3:30 a.m.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the backyard of a High Street South property at about 3:30 a.m. on May 28.

Before the first fire unit arrived, heavy smoke was visible in the area. Dispatchers upgraded the call to a second alarm, bringing additional firefighting resources to the scene.

RV Fully Involved, Garage Extensively Damaged

When firefighters arrived, they found a recreational vehicle fully involved in flames. The fire had extended to a nearby garage and was threatening the adjacent residence.

Crews quickly deployed two handlines and launched an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and prevent it from extending into the nearby home.

Damage to the RV and garage is described as extensive. No injuries were reported.

Six pumpers and one command vehicle responded.

Local Safety Reminder

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents that calling 911 early is critical when fire is discovered. Fast reporting allows dispatchers to send the appropriate level of response and gives firefighters the best chance to limit damage and protect nearby homes.

In older residential neighbourhoods and areas where garages, vehicles and homes may be close together, early detection and fast emergency response can be especially important. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also provides public fire-safety information for residents, including home fire planning, smoke alarm awareness and fire-prevention resources.