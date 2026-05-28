THUNDER BAY – NEWs – Thunder Bay Chief of Police Darcy Fleury has issued the following statement:

Statement from the Chief of Police

“Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones facing the uncertainty and heartbreak of a missing persons investigation. I also recognize and sincerely appreciate the efforts of Indigenous searchers, community members, volunteers, Elders, and partner organizations who dedicated significant time and care to supporting recent searches.

Recent comments made by Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Fiddler do not accurately reflect the Thunder Bay Police Service’s efforts or commitment. Our priority remains, and always will be, to locate missing persons and provide answers to families. Our members work diligently—both on the front lines and behind the scenes—and we are grateful for the acknowledgments received from families directly involved.

“Investigators have been in regular communication with families throughout recent investigations, including multiple updates on a daily basis where appropriate. Families may choose whether or not to include NAN in those discussions.

“TBPS members hold and value positive relationships with Indigenous leaders and community members, including with employees and program coordinators working for NAN. It is unfortunate the recent comments do not reflect this. While we respect the role of NAN leadership in advocating for its members, inaccurate or incomplete information can undermine trust and impact the willingness of individuals to come forward with information.

“Some investigations remain ongoing, and information from the community continues to be critical to bring resolution to families. I urge anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward.

“I also encourage NAN members in Thunder Bay to continue to contact police when they need assistance, wish to report someone missing, or have information to share.

“Similarly, MPP Sol Mamakwa’s recent statement at Queen’s Park is misled. The true crisis has long been identified: a serious shortage of social supports, housing, addictions and mental health services, and prevention initiatives that help address the root causes that place vulnerable people at risk. Addressing these issues requires a collective effort with community partners working collaboratively”.