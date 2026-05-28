KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into the first significant heat event of the season. Environment Canada has a Yellow Heat Warning in effect for Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog, with daytime highs expected to reach the upper 20s to low 30s Friday and Saturday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 3:00 PM CDT Thursday, May 28, 2026, conditions in Kenora are partly cloudy with the temperature sitting at 25.7°C. The humidex is 27, making it feel slightly warmer, while humidity remains comfortable at 36%.

Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 16 km/h, helping bring warmer air into the region. Barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and falling, a sign that the weather pattern is shifting as heat builds into Northwestern Ontario.

Tonight will be clear, with a mild overnight low of 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 29: Sunshine will dominate through the morning and early afternoon before clouds increase later in the day. There is a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 32°C, with a humidex near 33. The UV index will be 8, or very high, so sun protection will be important.

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a 30 percent chance of early evening showers and a continued risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h before morning. The overnight low will be 19°C, which will offer limited relief from the heat.

Saturday, May 30: A mix of sun and cloud is forecast, with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 28°C, keeping the region very warm. Saturday night will clear out with a low of 16°C.

Sunday, May 31: The heat may linger, with a forecast high of 27°C and a 30 percent chance of showers. Sunday night will be clear with a low near 16°C.

Heat Warning and Safety Notes

Environment Canada says the heat event is expected to begin Friday afternoon and last at least two days, with highs between 29°C and 32°C and overnight lows near 18°C. The alert carries a moderate impact level with high forecast confidence.

Residents should drink water before feeling thirsty, limit direct sun exposure, and schedule outdoor work or recreation for the cooler parts of the day. Check on older adults, people living alone, young children, outdoor workers, and anyone without reliable access to cooling.

Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion, including headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine, and intense fatigue. Heat stroke is a medical emergency; call 9-1-1 if someone has hot red skin, confusion, fainting, or a change in consciousness.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing will be the best choice through the weekend. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen are strongly recommended, especially Friday when the UV index reaches very high levels.

For anyone heading out on Lake of the Woods or walking in town, bring extra water and avoid dark, heavy fabrics. Evening plans should still be comfortable in short sleeves, but keep an eye on possible showers or thunderstorms late Friday.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can influence local weather by moderating temperatures near the shoreline. Large bodies of water warm and cool more slowly than land, which can slightly temper nearby heat during the day and help keep evenings milder.