Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather forecast for May 28, 2026: sunny and hot with highs near 32°C Friday
KENORA – WEATHER – It’s a true weather warm-up for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog as summer-like heat settles into Northwestern Ontario heading into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to surge into the low 30s by Friday, bringing the warmest weather of the season so far for the Lake of the Woods region.
At 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, conditions were mainly clear with a temperature of 12.8°C. Humidity sat at 65%, with south-southeast winds at 17 km/h. Visibility was excellent at 32 kilometres, and pressure was 102.4 kPa and rising, signalling stable weather conditions.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
A warm southerly airflow is setting the stage for several days of sunshine and increasing heat across Northwestern Ontario.
Thursday Forecast
- Conditions: Sunny
- High: 29°C
- Humidex: 30
- Wind: South 30 km/h gusting to 50, easing this afternoon
- UV Index: 7 (High)
The combination of sunshine and gusty south winds will create a very warm afternoon around Lake of the Woods.
Friday – Heat Builds Further
Friday looks even hotter as temperatures climb well above seasonal norms.
Friday Forecast
- Sunny early, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late afternoon
- 30% chance of showers
- Risk of a late-day thunderstorm
- High: 32°C
- Humidex: 33
- UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Residents and visitors should take precautions against heat exposure and sunburn.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday – May 30
- Mix of sun and cloud
- 30% chance of showers
- High: 27°C
Sunday – May 31
- Sunny
- High: 26°C
Monday – June 1
- Sunny
- High: 25°C
Tuesday – June 2
- Sunny
- High: 27°C
Wednesday – June 3
- Sunny and hot
- High: 31°C
Lake of the Woods Marine Outlook
Lake conditions will generally remain favourable, although south winds today may create choppier conditions on open water.
Boaters should:
- Watch for stronger gusts Thursday morning
- Use sunscreen and hydration protection
- Monitor Friday afternoon for possible thunderstorms
Water temperatures remain significantly cooler than air temperatures despite the summer heat.
What to Wear
It is time for summer clothing across the region:
- Shorts and light clothing recommended
- Sunglasses and sunscreen essential
- Hat and hydration strongly advised Friday with Humidex values into the low 30s
Evenings remain comfortable for camping and lake activities with overnight lows staying mild.
Weather Trivia
Did you know?
Lake of the Woods contains more than 14,500 islands and stretches across Ontario, Manitoba, and Minnesota. The lake’s vast size can create localized weather changes, especially during summer thunderstorms.