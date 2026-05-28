Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather forecast for May 28, 2026: sunny and hot with highs near 32°C Friday

KENORA – WEATHER – It’s a true weather warm-up for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog as summer-like heat settles into Northwestern Ontario heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to surge into the low 30s by Friday, bringing the warmest weather of the season so far for the Lake of the Woods region.

At 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, conditions were mainly clear with a temperature of 12.8°C. Humidity sat at 65%, with south-southeast winds at 17 km/h. Visibility was excellent at 32 kilometres, and pressure was 102.4 kPa and rising, signalling stable weather conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

A warm southerly airflow is setting the stage for several days of sunshine and increasing heat across Northwestern Ontario.

Thursday Forecast

Conditions: Sunny

Sunny High: 29°C

29°C Humidex: 30

30 Wind: South 30 km/h gusting to 50, easing this afternoon

South 30 km/h gusting to 50, easing this afternoon UV Index: 7 (High)

The combination of sunshine and gusty south winds will create a very warm afternoon around Lake of the Woods.

Friday – Heat Builds Further

Friday looks even hotter as temperatures climb well above seasonal norms.

Friday Forecast

Sunny early, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late afternoon

30% chance of showers

Risk of a late-day thunderstorm

High: 32°C

32°C Humidex: 33

33 UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Residents and visitors should take precautions against heat exposure and sunburn.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday – May 30

Mix of sun and cloud

30% chance of showers

High: 27°C

Sunday – May 31

Sunny

High: 26°C

Monday – June 1

Sunny

High: 25°C

Tuesday – June 2

Sunny

High: 27°C

Wednesday – June 3

Sunny and hot

High: 31°C

Lake of the Woods Marine Outlook

Lake conditions will generally remain favourable, although south winds today may create choppier conditions on open water.

Boaters should:

Watch for stronger gusts Thursday morning

Use sunscreen and hydration protection

Monitor Friday afternoon for possible thunderstorms

Water temperatures remain significantly cooler than air temperatures despite the summer heat.

What to Wear

It is time for summer clothing across the region:

Shorts and light clothing recommended

Sunglasses and sunscreen essential

Hat and hydration strongly advised Friday with Humidex values into the low 30s

Evenings remain comfortable for camping and lake activities with overnight lows staying mild.

Weather Trivia

Did you know?

Lake of the Woods contains more than 14,500 islands and stretches across Ontario, Manitoba, and Minnesota. The lake’s vast size can create localized weather changes, especially during summer thunderstorms.