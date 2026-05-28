Border Cats return to Thunder Bay after 19-0 loss to La Crosse ahead of home opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Thunder Bay Border Cats fans, circle Friday night on the calendar. Your club is coming home to Port Arthur Stadium, and after a tough night in Wisconsin, the Cats are going to need a loud, loyal home crowd behind them.

The Border Cats were shut out 19-0 Thursday by the undefeated La Crosse Loggers before 2,140 fans at Copeland Park.

It was a long night for Thunder Bay, as La Crosse broke the game open early and never looked back.

Loggers Roll After Quiet Start

Both teams opened with scoreless first innings under sunny skies, but the Loggers got moving in the bottom of the second.

Jayden Garrison of the University of San Francisco delivered an RBI single to put La Crosse on the board. From there, the Loggers’ bats caught fire.

La Crosse added two more runs in the third, then batted around in the fourth inning, piling on six runs to take firm control of the ball game. Eli Small of Florida Atlantic added more damage in the fifth with a two-run home run.

The Border Cats managed to quiet the bats briefly in the sixth and seventh, but the Loggers erupted again, batting around and scoring five more runs in the seventh. Two additional runs in the eighth capped the night.

Big Night for La Crosse Bats

Garrison made an immediate impact for the Loggers, finishing with four hits, three RBIs and two walks. Small also had a strong night, collecting two hits and three RBIs while launching his first home run of the season.

Every La Crosse batter reached base safely and scored at least once. Four Loggers had multi-hit games.

The Loggers also drew 17 walks, setting a new team record. The previous mark of 16 was set on Aug. 9, 2018.

Curtis Shuts Down Thunder Bay

On the mound, AJ Curtis of UW-La Crosse was in full command in his Northwoods League debut.

Curtis threw six shutout innings, struck out five Border Cats hitters and earned the win. Thunder Bay could not generate enough offence to push across a run.

Border Cats Return to Port Arthur Stadium

For Thunder Bay, this is one of those nights a team has to file away quickly. The bus ride home will be a humbled one, but the schedule does not slow down.

It is early in the Northwoods League season, and one rough loss does not define a ball club. But a strong turnout at the home opener can help turn the page fast.

Opening Night set for Friday at Port Arthur Stadium

Baseball returns to Port Arthur Stadium on Friday night as the Border Cats host their 2026 home opener against the Eau Claire Express.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Returning pitcher Makaio Cisneros of Pensacola State CC is scheduled to get the start for Thunder Bay. The right-hander from Whitby, Ont., appeared in six games last season, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.42 earned-run average while striking out 29 batters over 26 innings.

Opening Night will include a post-game fireworks show. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a 2026 magnetic schedule, courtesy of Official Parcel Service and Roach’s Taxi.

Ticket information

The Port Arthur Stadium ticket office is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are also available online at www.bordercatsbaseball.com/tickets.

Grandstand, party deck and first-base bleacher tickets are:

Adults: $18 in advance, $20 on game day

Seniors 60 and older: $15 in advance, $17 on game day

Students with student ID: $15 in advance, $17 on game day

Children ages four to 12: $7

Children three and under: free

Border Cats fans, this is your cue. The team is back in Thunder Bay, and Friday night is the chance to bring the noise.