Thunder Bay Grocery Deals This Week: Best Buys at FreshCo, Safeway, Walmart, Giant Tiger, Metro and Superior Seasons

Thunder Bay shoppers can stretch this week’s grocery dollar by splitting the list: buy flyer loss leaders for meat, produce and pantry staples at the major chains, then use Superior Seasons for selected local foods where freshness, producer return and regional impact matter most.

Most chain flyers reviewed run from May 28 to June 3, while Giant Tiger’s current flyer runs May 27 to June 2. Prices and availability can vary by location, and shoppers should confirm shelf tags before making a special trip.

Best stock-up buys this week

The strongest all-around stock-up picks are Metro’s 10-pound bag of russet potatoes at 99 cents, Walmart corn at 44 cents each, Giant Tiger Campbell’s condensed soup at 88 cents, FreshCo pantry items such as Italpasta, Unico and Primo products at $1.49, and Metro whole chicken at $2.44 a pound. For produce, Walmart has Ataulfo mangoes at 84 cents each and Giant Tiger has blueberries at $1.44 for 170 g.

FreshCo: Good prices on chicken, cheese, fruit and pantry staples

FreshCo’s best buys are the large freezer and pantry items. The Western Canada flyer shows frozen split chicken wings at the equivalent of $2.99 a pound, Compliments cheese at $4.99, raspberries or blackberries at $2.49, cantaloupe at $2.99, Villaggio or Artesano bread at $2.99 with Scene+, and Compliments frozen fruit at $3.99 with Scene+. Pantry fillers include Italpasta, Unico tuna or beans, Unico tomatoes and Primo pasta sauce at $1.49.

For produce, FreshCo has avocados or Ataulfo mangoes at $1.50 each, red seedless grapes at $1.99 a pound, tomatoes on the vine at $2.99 a pound and sweet corn at 99 cents each. The Thunder Bay FreshCo listing shows a current flyer for May 28 to June 3.

Safeway: Best for sirloin roast, chicken and a few convenience buys

Safeway’s strongest front-page meat deal is fresh boneless sirloin tip oven roast or family-size marinating steak at $8.88 a pound. Compliments chicken breast halves or split chicken wings are listed at $4.99 a pound, while Driscoll’s raspberries are $4.99 and Compliments grape tomatoes are $2.99 a pint. For freezer nights, Dr. Oetker Giuseppe pizza is $4.94 and Nestlé frozen desserts are $3.94.

To stretch the Safeway shop, use the sirloin roast as a two-meal item: roast once, then slice leftovers for sandwiches, rice bowls or stir-fry.

The flyer also has Heinz ketchup at $4.97 and Foco coconut water at $2.49, but the better value is in meat and freezer items rather than filling the whole cart there.

Walmart: Strong produce pricing and basic household staples

Walmart is the best stop this week for several produce basics: corn at 44 cents each, large seedless watermelon at $4.98, raspberries or blackberries at $2.84, blueberries at $3.44, and rainbow peppers at $3.98 for a three-pack. For protein, Maple Leaf boneless skinless chicken breasts are $7.97 a pound and Great Value bacon is $4.97.

Walmart also has lemons at 87 cents each, Ataulfo mangoes at 84 cents each, avocados at $1.44, sweet potatoes at $1.44 a pound, and canned vegetables at $1.37. These are good “fill the gaps” items for Thunder Bay households trying to add fresh produce without overspending.

Giant Tiger: Best for soup, bacon, frozen foods and low-cost fruit

Giant Tiger has one of the best small-fruit prices this week, with blueberries at $1.44 for 170 g. Other strong buys include Gold Label Smokehouse bacon at $3.97, Campbell’s condensed soup at 88 cents, four-pack tomatoes at $2.88, Aqua Star frozen shrimp at $6.98, Giant Value frozen lasagna at $5 and Giant Value beef burgers at $9.

The second flyer page adds practical budget items: two pounds of onions at $1.95, Beatrice chocolate milk at $1.47, Boston Market frozen entrées at $3.88, Jane’s frozen breaded chicken at $5.97, Cavendish fries at $2.97, Eggo waffles at two for $5, Primo pasta sauce at $1.97 and D’Italiano bread or buns at $2.77.

This is a good stop for families building quick lunches and freezer meals.

Metro: Best single stop for potatoes, whole chicken and pork shoulder

Metro’s best deal of the week is the 10-pound bag of russet potatoes at 99 cents. Pair that with fresh whole chicken at $2.44 a pound, pork shoulder blade steak value packs at $2.99 a pound, lean ground beef value packs at $5.44 a pound, blueberries at $2.99 a pint, blackberries at $1.99 and asparagus at $2.99 a pound.

Metro also has an 18-pack of large eggs at $4.88, Oreo or Ritz products at $2.22, and Nestlé Real Dairy or Drumstick frozen desserts at $3.99. For a low-cost family meal, combine Metro potatoes, whole chicken and asparagus, then use leftovers for soup, wraps or fried rice.

Superior Seasons: Use local food strategically, not as a bargain-bin substitute

Superior Seasons is not a conventional flyer sale. It is Thunder Bay’s online farmers market, with ordering windows tied to distribution days.

The current product page showed midweek distribution for Wednesday, June 3, with orders closing Sunday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m.; the site also lists subscriptions and pickup or delivery options depending on the order cycle.

The value is local impact. Superior Seasons says producers can receive up to 90 per cent of the price paid, and its producer list includes Thunder Bay and regional names such as Belluz Farms, Brule Creek Farms, Bears’ Bees & Honey, Big Lake Pasta, Boreal Bakery and Kagiwiosa Manomin. Use Superior Seasons for items where local quality matters — greens, eggs, honey, pasta, cheese, wild rice or seasonal produce — while buying bulk staples from the flyer loss leaders.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Build the week around three low-cost anchors: Metro potatoes, Walmart corn and Giant Tiger soup. Add one protein deal, such as Metro whole chicken, FreshCo frozen wings, Giant Tiger bacon or Safeway sirloin roast. Then use leftovers deliberately: chicken bones for soup, roast slices for sandwiches, bacon as a flavouring rather than a main course, and potatoes for baked potatoes, hash, soup or breakfast skillets.

For Northwestern Ontario households, the best strategy is not loyalty to one store but a short, disciplined route. Buy only the loss leaders at each stop, avoid impulse snacks unless they are already on the list, and check unit prices on meat, frozen foods and paper products. Superior Seasons can be the local add-on rather than the whole shop, keeping some food dollars with regional producers while the weekly flyers handle the bulk budget.