NetNewsLedger Wildfire Update May 26, 2026: Two new fires reported in Northwest Ontario. One fire remains active southeast of Hasson Lake

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) is reporting two active wildland fires in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region as of 6:00 PM CDT on May 26, 2026, with one fire now under control and another remaining active.

Fire crews confirmed two new wildland fires by early Tuesday evening.

With the warm weather in the forecast the danger level from wildfires is expected to ramp up.

New Fires Confirmed in Northwest Region

Thunder Bay 13 (THU013) was located approximately 1.0 kilometre west of Mile 43 Road, near the north end of Dog Lake. Firefighters successfully responded to the small blaze, measuring approximately 0.1 hectares, and the fire has since been called out.

Thunder Bay 14 (THU014) was discovered approximately 22 kilometres west of Highway 527, southeast of Hasson Lake. The fire currently measures 0.1 hectares and remains not under control.

At the time of the update:

2 active fires are burning in the Northwest Region

are burning in the Northwest Region 1 fire is under control

1 fire remains not under control

Provincial crews continue monitoring and responding as conditions require.

Fire Hazard Conditions Across Northwest Ontario

The Northwest Region continues moving deeper into Ontario’s fire season, and fire danger conditions are being monitored continuously through Ontario’s weather station network.

Ontario’s interactive fire map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region to calculate forest fire danger ratings. Conditions can change throughout the day as weather patterns evolve.

Residents are encouraged to check local fire danger conditions before conducting any outdoor burning activities.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that Ontario’s legislated fire season runs annually from:

April 1 through October 31

People disposing of brush, woody debris, or yard waste are encouraged to use safer alternatives including:

Composting

Municipal landfill services

Chipping or approved disposal methods

If burning is necessary, provincial regulations require:

Fires may only be started no earlier than two hours before sunset

Fires must be completely extinguished within two hours after sunrise

Adequate water and firefighting tools must remain on site

Fires must always be attended and controlled

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also confirm local burning restrictions or permit requirements with their fire department.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire:

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers:

Call 310-FIRE (3473)

South of the French or Mattawa Rivers:

Call 9-1-1

Wildfire Prevention Matters

Human activity remains one of the leading causes of wildland fires in Ontario. Officials remind outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and property owners to remain vigilant as warmer and drier conditions begin developing across Northwestern Ontario.

Residents can monitor current fire conditions, fire hazard ratings, and wildfire updates through Ontario’s wildfire information services.