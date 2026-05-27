Thunder Bay police seek help locating missing 63-year-old Mary Gagnon

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Mary Gagnon, who was last seen in the Lillie Street area on May 17, 2026. Police issued the missing-person notice on May 27.

Mary Gagnon last seen in Lillie Street area

Police describe Gagnon as an Indigenous woman who is about 5-foot-4 with a heavy build, medium-length black hair usually worn in a ponytail, and dark brown eyes. She wears black-framed glasses.

Gagnon was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants. Police say she cannot walk and uses a pink electric scooter.

Public asked to contact police with information

Anyone with information about Gagnon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police at 807-684-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3 Tips online reporting system.

Community awareness can help

Missing-person alerts rely on timely public awareness, especially when a person may have mobility challenges or could need assistance. Residents in the Lillie Street area and across Thunder Bay are asked to check their surroundings and report any information that may help police locate Gagnon.