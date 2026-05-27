THUNDER BAY – LEGAL UPDATE – Maneet Ahlawat was sentenced in Thunder Bay on May 14, 2026, before Justice D. MacKinnon. The documents show multiple sentencing orders, including an 18-month probation order, a weapons prohibition order and an 18-month conditional sentence order.

Orders Imposed by the Court

Intimate Image Offences — Probation, Intermittent Jail and Weapons Prohibition

The probation order lists two summary-conviction offences under Criminal Code section 162.1(1):

Date listed Location Offence wording Election Nov. 23, 2025 Thunder Bay Non-consensual distribution of intimate images Summary April 1, 2024 to June 1, 2024 Thunder Bay Publication of an intimate image without consent Summary

The order states Ahlawat received:

18 months of probation, a 90-day intermittent sentence, and a fine and/or victim surcharge.

Criminal Code section 162.1(1) applies to knowingly publishing, distributing, transmitting, selling, making available or advertising an intimate image without consent, or being reckless as to whether consent was given.

If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is five years in prison; as a summary offence, the general summary-conviction maximum is a $5,000 fine, up to two years less a day in custody, or both, unless another penalty is set by law.

Probation Conditions Shown

The visible probation conditions include requirements to keep the peace, be of good behaviour, attend court when required, notify the court or probation officer of changes in name, address, employment or occupation, report to probation as directed, avoid weapons, abstain from alcohol and other intoxicants, attend assessment, counselling or rehabilitative programming, including anger management and issues identified in the order, and sign releases so probation can monitor compliance.

The order states it applies whether Ahlawat is in Canada or outside Canada.

Criminal Code Weapons Prohibition

A separate prohibition order under Criminal Code section 110 bars Ahlawat from possessing firearms, crossbows, prohibited or restricted weapons, prohibited devices, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited ammunition and explosive substances.

The court order sets the prohibition for five years after release from imprisonment, or after conviction/discharge if no imprisonment applies.

Section 110 allows a court to impose a discretionary weapons prohibition where it considers the order desirable for safety reasons; such an order generally may last up to 10 years, with different rules in certain intimate-partner, family or household violence contexts.

Conditional Sentence Order — Assault, Extortion and Mischief

A separate adult conditional sentence order lists three indictable matters:

Date range listed Location Offence Criminal Code section Jan. 1, 2009 to May 7, 2018 Thunder Bay Assault s. 266 Jan. 1, 2009 to May 8, 2025 Thunder Bay Extortion s. 346(1.1)(b) Jan. 1, 2009 to May 7, 2025 Thunder Bay Mischief under $5,000 s. 430(4)

Justice McKinnon imposed an 18-month conditional sentence, allowing the jail sentence to be served in the community if all conditions are followed. Under section 742.1, a conditional sentence may be ordered for a jail sentence of less than two years where the statutory criteria are met, including that serving the sentence in the community would not endanger public safety and would be consistent with sentencing principles.

Conditional Sentence Conditions Shown

The visible conditional sentence terms include reporting to a supervisor, remaining in Ontario unless written permission is granted, notifying the court or supervisor of changes in address or employment, and home confinement for the first eight months.

During home confinement, the order permits limited exceptions, including Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. for necessities of life, medical emergencies involving Ahlawat or immediate family, written supervisor approval, and employment.

After the home-confinement period, the visible page indicates a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the balance of the order, with exceptions shown for emergencies, written permission and employment.

If a conditional sentence condition is breached without reasonable excuse, the court may take no action, change optional conditions, suspend the order and require custody for part of the remaining sentence, or terminate the conditional sentence and commit the offender to custody for the balance of the sentence.

Sentencing Ranges for the Listed Offences

Assault under section 266 is a hybrid offence. On indictment, the maximum sentence is five years in prison; on summary conviction, the general maximum is a $5,000 fine, up to two years less a day in custody, or both.

Extortion under section 346 is indictable. In the non-firearm/non-criminal-organization category referenced by section 346(1.1)(b), the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Mischief under $5,000 under section 430(4) is a hybrid offence. On indictment, the maximum sentence is two years in prison; on summary conviction, the general maximum is a $5,000 fine, up to two years less a day in custody, or both.

Legal Status Note

The attached documents are sentencing orders and use the language of an offender and findings of guilt. In general, all accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court; this summary concerns the orders shown in the provided sentencing documents.