Thunder Bay News Update: Seven Charged After Police Seize Loaded Handguns, Cocaine and Crack Cocaine

THUNDER BAY — Seven people, including two Greater Toronto Area residents and one Quebec resident, are facing a combined 80 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

Police say the investigation focused on an alleged network suspected of moving drugs from the GTA into Thunder Bay.

The case matters locally because Thunder Bay remains a regional service hub for Northwestern Ontario, and police have repeatedly identified intercity drug trafficking, illegal firearms and organized crime activity as public safety concerns affecting the city and surrounding communities.

Police Say Three Search Warrants Executed in Thunder Bay

According to police, the investigation began in early May 2026 and was led by the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, known as PGNG. The team included members of the Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, working with the Thunder Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, officers executed three search warrants at residences on Egan Street and Secord Street in Thunder Bay.

Police involved in the operation included members of OPP PGNG, the Thunder Bay Police Service Emergency Task Unit, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the OPP Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, the OPP Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, NAPS and the RCMP.

Firearms, Drugs and Cash Seized

Police reported seizing: Three loaded handguns, ammunition and extended magazines, about 290 grams of suspected cocaine, about 220 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $3,900 in Canadian currency, six cellphones and two digital scales.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at about $40,000.

Charges and Legal Context

Police say seven people were arrested and charged with a combined 80 firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Names of the arrested has not be released yet. Updates are likely.

The Controlled Drugs and Substances Act prohibits trafficking in controlled substances and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine is listed under Schedule I of the Act, and trafficking or possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, depending on the offence and circumstances.

Firearms-related charges in investigations involving loaded handguns may involve several Criminal Code provisions. Section 95 covers possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, or an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, and carries a maximum penalty of 14 years on indictment.

Unauthorized possession offences under sections 91 and 92 can carry maximum penalties of five years and 10 years respectively, depending on the charge and Crown election. Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose under section 88 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years on indictment.

Those penalties are maximums available to the courts. Actual sentences depend on the evidence, the accused person’s role, prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors, Gladue factors where applicable, and whether any person is convicted after trial or enters a guilty plea.

All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Why This Matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

Police have said the investigation targeted an alleged supply line from the GTA into Thunder Bay.

That pattern is significant for Northwestern Ontario because Thunder Bay sits at the crossroads of major highway, rail and air routes serving smaller communities, remote First Nations, mining and forestry operations, and cross-border transportation corridors.

When illegal firearms and high-value street drugs enter the city, the impacts can extend beyond Thunder Bay neighbourhoods. Smaller and remote communities often face higher costs for policing, treatment, victim services and emergency response, while families and community organizations deal with the local harm caused by addiction, violence and exploitation.

Public Asked to Share Information

Anyone with information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

About the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team

The PGNG in the OPP North West Region includes members from the OPP, Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, with support from the RCMP.

The OPP-led team focuses on disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in Ontario.