KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into a bright, warm stretch of late-May weather, with sunshine dominating the forecast and temperatures climbing close to 30°C by Friday.
Current Conditions
Observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:
Condition: Mainly clear
Temperature: 11.8°C
Wind: ENE 17 km/h
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 102.1 kPa and rising
Visibility: 32 km
Today’s Forecast
Sunny skies continue through the day with northeast winds at 20 km/h.
High: 24°C
UV Index: 7, or high
Tonight and Thursday
Tonight: Clear. East wind 20 km/h becoming light late this evening, then south 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 12°C.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. South wind 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light in the afternoon. High 28°C. UV index 7, or high.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Sunny, high 29°C.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers, high 25°C.
Sunday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Monday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, high 30°C.