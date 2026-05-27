KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into a bright, warm stretch of late-May weather, with sunshine dominating the forecast and temperatures climbing close to 30°C by Friday.

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Mainly clear

Temperature: 11.8°C

Wind: ENE 17 km/h

Humidity: 68%

Pressure: 102.1 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

Sunny skies continue through the day with northeast winds at 20 km/h.

High: 24°C

UV Index: 7, or high

Tonight and Thursday

Tonight: Clear. East wind 20 km/h becoming light late this evening, then south 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 12°C.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. South wind 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light in the afternoon. High 28°C. UV index 7, or high.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Sunny, high 29°C.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers, high 25°C.

Sunday: Sunny, high 25°C.

Monday: Sunny, high 25°C.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, high 30°C.