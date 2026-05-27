Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Focus – May 27, 2026: Sunshine, Heat, and High UV

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
Kenora Weather Focus May 27 2026

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into a bright, warm stretch of late-May weather, with sunshine dominating the forecast and temperatures climbing close to 30°C by Friday.

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Mainly clear
Temperature: 11.8°C
Wind: ENE 17 km/h
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 102.1 kPa and rising
Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

Sunny skies continue through the day with northeast winds at 20 km/h.

High: 24°C
UV Index: 7, or high

Tonight and Thursday

Tonight: Clear. East wind 20 km/h becoming light late this evening, then south 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 12°C.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. South wind 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light in the afternoon. High 28°C. UV index 7, or high.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Sunny, high 29°C.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers, high 25°C.
Sunday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Monday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, high 30°C.

Previous articleGeraldton / Greenstone Weather Focus – May 27, 2026: Cloudy Today, Summer Warmth Builds Thursday
Next articleThunder Bay Weather Desk Report – May 27, 2026: Sunshine Stays in Control, Warm Weekend Ahead
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR