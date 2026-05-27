GERALDTON – WEATHER DESK – Geraldton and Greenstone start Wednesday cloudy and mild at 7.9°C, with warmer, sunnier weather on the way for Thursday.

Current Conditions

Observed at Geraldton Airport at 6:00 AM EDT:

Condition: Cloudy

Temperature: 7.9°C

Wind: North 4 km/h

Humidity: 84%

Pressure: 102.1 kPa

Visibility: 16 km

Today’s Forecast

A mix of sun and cloud will become cloudy this morning. North winds increase to 20 km/h.

High: 17°C

UV Index: 4, or moderate

Tonight and Thursday

Tonight: Clear, with fog patches developing overnight. Northeast winds ease this evening. Low 6°C.

Thursday: Sunny, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23°C. UV index 7, or high.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers, high 24°C.

Saturday: Sunny, high 22°C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C.

Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 26°C.