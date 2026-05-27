GERALDTON – WEATHER DESK – Geraldton and Greenstone start Wednesday cloudy and mild at 7.9°C, with warmer, sunnier weather on the way for Thursday.
Current Conditions
Observed at Geraldton Airport at 6:00 AM EDT:
Condition: Cloudy
Temperature: 7.9°C
Wind: North 4 km/h
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 102.1 kPa
Visibility: 16 km
Today’s Forecast
A mix of sun and cloud will become cloudy this morning. North winds increase to 20 km/h.
High: 17°C
UV Index: 4, or moderate
Tonight and Thursday
Tonight: Clear, with fog patches developing overnight. Northeast winds ease this evening. Low 6°C.
Thursday: Sunny, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23°C. UV index 7, or high.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers, high 24°C.
Saturday: Sunny, high 22°C.
Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C.
Monday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 26°C.