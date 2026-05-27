Coffee Battle Canada Brews Up

Thunder Bay – Business – It is the start of what could be a big brew battle. Tim Hortons, with the “Double Double” is deeply embedded into the Canadian world of coffee.

In the past the company has pushed back against competitors including Krispy Creme and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Here in Thunder Bay – home of Robin’s Donuts the company which has a smaller footprint is still a player. Robin’s Donuts is still operating in Canada, but it is a much smaller, more regional player than Tim Hortons and not currently positioned as a national-scale challenger like Dunkin’s planned comeback.

Robin’s Donuts describes itself as a 100 per cent Canadian-founded, owned and operated brand, with roots dating back to 1975. Its official site says Robin’s has about 140 locations across Canada and offers coffee, iced cappuccinos, all-day breakfast, handmade baked goods, soups and sandwiches. Ownership appears to sit with Chairman’s Brand Corporation, a Toronto-based franchise company.

The Dunkin’s Challenge to Tim Hortons

Dunkin’ is officially preparing a return to Canada, setting up a renewed challenge to Tim Hortons in the country’s highly competitive coffee, doughnut and quick-service restaurant market.

Dunkin’ sets up national comeback while Tim Hortons defends home turf

Inspire Brands and Montreal-based Foodtastic announced a master franchise agreement this month to develop Dunkin’ restaurants across Canada, with the first location expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Foodtastic will manage market development, franchisee recruitment and operations for the Canadian rollout.

The move brings Dunkin’ back into a market it left in 2018, after its final Quebec locations closed.

Foodtastic chief executive Peter Mammas has said the company sees room for 600 to 700 Dunkin’ locations in Canada, including close to 200 in Quebec, although the first Canadian markets have not yet been formally detailed by the company.

Tim Hortons, already Canada’s dominant coffee chain, has announced a major 2026 investment program: $400 million to build 80 new restaurants and renovate 400 existing locations across the country.

The company says $270 million will come from restaurant owners and $130 million from Tim Hortons corporate.

What Tim Hortons announced

Tim Hortons says 340 restaurant owners are investing in 480 projects this year, including 60 owners building 80 new restaurants and 280 owners renovating 400 existing locations. Ontario accounts for the largest share of the plan, with 26 new restaurants and 188 renovations, for 214 total projects.

The company says the renovations will focus on brighter restaurant interiors, improved layouts, upgraded kitchen equipment, better digital ordering and pickup areas, and more prominent baked-goods displays.

Tim Hortons is owned by Restaurant Brands International, the public company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

RBI says its North American brands are headquartered in their home markets, including Tim Hortons in Canada, while the company’s principal executive offices are in Miami.

Why it matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

No Dunkin’ locations have been announced for Thunder Bay or Northwestern Ontario. Foodtastic’s rollout is expected to begin in larger markets, and the company has not yet provided a detailed map of its first Canadian openings.

Still, the national expansion matters locally. Highway 11/17 communities rely heavily on quick-service restaurants for travellers, shift workers, tradespeople, students and families. Any future Dunkin’ move into Northern Ontario would compete not only with Tim Hortons, but also with McDonald’s, Starbucks, local cafés, gas-station food-service operators and independent bakeries.

Tim Hortons’ Ontario renovation plan could also have regional effects if any projects land in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Marathon, Geraldton or other Northwestern Ontario communities.

Renovations typically create work for contractors, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, painters, sign companies and other trades. Tim Hortons says its national building and renovation program is intended to support local and regional suppliers across Canada.

For consumers, more competition could mean more beverage promotions, app-based ordering incentives, improved restaurant interiors and stronger focus on iced coffee and specialty drinks.

For local independent cafés, the risk is that national chains may increase pressure in a market where labour, rent, food costs and customer loyalty already matter.

Thunder Bay has some amazing locally owned and operated coffee spots, which include Bay Village Coffee with its incredible baked goods, amazing coffee at Rose n Crantz, and many others. Supporting local – local is always a good option.

Hiring campaign comes as youth unemployment remains high

Tim Hortons has also launched a national campaign to hire 10,000 local team members this summer. The company says about 45 per cent of its restaurant team members are between 15 and 24 years old, and that restaurant owners held 400 local hiring events in March and April.

That campaign lands during a difficult job market for many young workers.

Statistics Canada reported the youth unemployment rate was 14.3 per cent in April 2026, well above the pre-pandemic average of 10.8 per cent from 2017 to 2019.

Tim Hortons has come under fire, especially in some right-leaning media for taking full advantage of the foreign worker program in Canada.

For Thunder Bay, where high school, college and university students often seek part-time and summer work, Tim Hortons’ hiring push will be watched closely.

The key local question is whether new hiring translates into accessible hours, fair scheduling, training and advancement for young workers, Indigenous workers, newcomers, mature workers and people with disabilities.

Fact check: lobbying and the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

What the records do show is more nuanced. Restaurant Brands International has active federal consultant-lobbyist registrations, and The TDL Group Corp., the Tim Hortons operating company, is listed as a subsidiary beneficiary in at least one current registration.

The current Jillian Walker/GW Group registration, effective May 21, 2026, lists subject areas including economic development, small business, taxation and finance. It does not list immigration, labour or the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

However, a previous version of that same registration, active from Nov. 13, 2025, to May 21, 2026, did include immigration and labour, and specifically said the lobbying activity involved discussing labour policy and the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

That means the historical lobbying element is confirmed: RBI-related lobbying records did include the Temporary Foreign Worker Program until May 21, 2026. The stronger claim — that Schwan himself is registered as a lobbyist, or that the current reviewed registration is still seeking TFW access — is not confirmed by the registry records reviewed.

Tim Hortons’ own May 25 statement says the company encouraged government access to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program during acute post-pandemic labour shortages, but now says lobbying for expanded access is “no longer necessary” because youth unemployment is high.

The company says about 4,000 of roughly 110,000 Tim Hortons team members are in positions under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, or about 3.6 per cent of restaurant roles.

Federal rules have also tightened. Ottawa says employers seeking low-wage temporary foreign workers must advertise job offers for eight consecutive weeks and target under-represented groups, including youth, before applying. The federal low-wage stream also includes caps on the proportion of temporary foreign workers at a worksite, with some regional and sectoral exceptions.

Dunkin’s second Canadian run will test loyalty and convenience

Dunkin’s return will not be a simple replay of its earlier Canadian presence.

The company’s current strategy is expected to lean more heavily into beverages, iced coffee, app-driven service and younger consumers.

That puts it directly into the same battleground where Tim Hortons has been renovating stores, improving digital pickup and emphasizing baked goods displays.

Tim Hortons still has an enormous Canadian footprint, with about 1,500 Canadian restaurant owners operating roughly 4,000 restaurants. Dunkin’ will need to build supply chains, franchise networks, real estate access and customer habits from the ground up.

For Northwestern Ontario, the practical question is when — or whether — Dunkin’ will move beyond southern urban markets into regional cities and highway corridors.

Until that happens, Tim Hortons’ more immediate local impact will come through renovations, hiring and whether Ontario’s 214 planned projects include restaurants in the northwest.

What to watch next

The next signals will be specific. Watch for Foodtastic to name Dunkin’s first Canadian cities, for Tim Hortons to identify which Ontario restaurants are being renovated or built, and for local job postings tied to the 10,000-person hiring campaign.

For Thunder Bay readers, the competition is ultimately local. It will be measured in drive-thru wait times, menu prices, student jobs, contractor work, franchise ownership, and whether national chains leave enough room for independent cafés and bakeries that already serve neighbourhoods across Northwestern Ontario.