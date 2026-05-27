Border Cats Fall 8-7 in Extra-Inning Heartbreaker to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Thunder Bay Border Cats had the bats rolling, the comeback cooking and the game right where they wanted it.

Then came the bottom of the ninth.

The Waterloo Bucks rallied for three runs in their final regulation at-bat, tied the game 7-7, and then walked it off in the 10th inning Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium, handing Thunder Bay a tough 8-7 extra-inning loss.

Thunder Bay bats stay hot in road-trip battle

The Border Cats finished the night with 12 hits and showed plenty of fight, erasing a deficit with a four-run seventh inning that put them in position to take the second game of the series.

Dante Smith of North Dakota State University was locked in at the plate, going 4-for-6 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

First baseman Alex Kean of Morehead State University added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Colin Fisher of the University of Utah also brought home a pair as Thunder Bay’s record evened at 1-1.

Luke Bryant delivers strong start for the Cats

On the mound, Luke Bryant of Ohio University gave Thunder Bay a strong outing, working five innings of one-run baseball. Bryant allowed three hits and struck out two, giving the Cats a solid chance to come away with the win.

Luke Brown of Lewis University took the loss in relief.

Border Cats head to La Crosse

The Border Cats continue their opening road trip Wednesday night in Wisconsin against the La Crosse Loggers.

Game time is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Left-hander Tyler Bribiescas of the University of Arkansas-Monticello is scheduled to start for Thunder Bay.

Opening Night set for Friday at Port Arthur Stadium

Baseball returns to Port Arthur Stadium on Friday night as the Border Cats host their 2026 home opener against the Eau Claire Express.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Returning pitcher Makaio Cisneros of Pensacola State CC is scheduled to get the start for Thunder Bay. The right-hander from Whitby, Ont., appeared in six games last season, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.42 earned-run average while striking out 29 batters over 26 innings.

Opening Night will include a post-game fireworks show. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a 2026 magnetic schedule, courtesy of Official Parcel Service and Roach’s Taxi.

Ticket information

The Port Arthur Stadium ticket office is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are also available online at www.bordercatsbaseball.com/tickets.

Grandstand, party deck and first-base bleacher tickets are:

Adults: $18 in advance, $20 on game day

Seniors 60 and older: $15 in advance, $17 on game day

Students with student ID: $15 in advance, $17 on game day

Children ages four to 12: $7

Children three and under: free

META: Border Cats fall 8-7 in extras at Waterloo, return home Friday for Opening Night.

TAGS: Thunder Bay Border Cats, Local Sports, Northwoods League, Waterloo Bucks, La Crosse Loggers, Port Arthur Stadium, Opening Night, Thunder Bay baseball, Dante Smith, Alex Kean, Makaio Cisneros, Eau Claire Express