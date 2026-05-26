Thunder Bay Weather Update – May 26, 2026: Sunshine Takes Over
THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is finally getting a true spring stretch, with sunshine and warmer temperatures carrying the city toward the end of May. At 7:30 am it is +9°C
This is the kind of weather that fires up barbecues and grills across the city’s backyards.
Current Conditions
Observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT:
Condition: Mainly sunny
Temperature: 8.7°C
Humidity: 100%
Wind: WNW 10 km/h
Pressure: 101.3 kPa and rising
Visibility: 32 km
Today’s Forecast
Sunny skies continue through the day, with west winds increasing to 20 km/h late this morning.
High: 22°C
UV Index: 7, or high
Outlook
Tonight: Clear, low 7°C.
Wednesday: Sunny, high 20°C. Northeast wind 20 km/h.
Thursday: Sunny, high 21°C.
Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers, high 24°C.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers, high 23°C.
Sunday: Sunny, high 19°C.
What to Wear
Sunglasses, sunscreen, and lighter layers are in order today. Keep a light jacket for the evening.