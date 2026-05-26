Thunder Bay Weather Update – May 26, 2026: Sunshine Takes Over

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is finally getting a true spring stretch, with sunshine and warmer temperatures carrying the city toward the end of May. At 7:30 am it is +9°C

This is the kind of weather that fires up barbecues and grills across the city’s backyards.

Current Conditions

Observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT:

Condition: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 8.7°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: WNW 10 km/h

Pressure: 101.3 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

Sunny skies continue through the day, with west winds increasing to 20 km/h late this morning.

High: 22°C

UV Index: 7, or high

Outlook

Tonight: Clear, low 7°C.

Wednesday: Sunny, high 20°C. Northeast wind 20 km/h.

Thursday: Sunny, high 21°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers, high 24°C.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers, high 23°C.

Sunday: Sunny, high 19°C.

What to Wear

Sunglasses, sunscreen, and lighter layers are in order today. Keep a light jacket for the evening.