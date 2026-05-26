Border Cats Outslug Waterloo 11-9 in Wild Season-Opening Win

WATERLOO, Iowa — Call it a long day, a long ride and a big-time opening-night response from the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

After rolling out of Thunder Bay at 4 a.m. and grinding through a 10-hour bus trip to Iowa, the Cats still had enough in the tank to beat the Waterloo Bucks 11-9 in their Northwoods League season opener.

Border Cats build lead, then hang on in ninth-inning thriller

Thunder Bay looked in control early, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings and piling up 12 hits on the night. The Cats appeared to put the game out of reach with a four-run ninth inning that stretched the lead to 11-4.

Turns out, they needed every one of those insurance runs.

Waterloo came storming back with five runs in the bottom of the ninth and brought the potential winning run to the plate. But with the pressure turned all the way up, Makaio Cisneros of Pensacola State CC slammed the door, striking out Michael Iliff of the University of Sioux Falls to end the ball game.

Everybody gets involved for Thunder Bay

This was a full-lineup win for the Border Cats.

Every Thunder Bay batter reached base safely at least once, with Dante Smith of North Dakota State University, Alex Kean of Morehead State University and Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State CC each collecting two hits.

Smith came through with one of the biggest swings of the night, driving in two runs with a double during Thunder Bay’s ninth-inning surge.

Small sets the tone on the mound

Carson Small of Pensacola State CC gave the Cats exactly what they needed after the long road trip. The starter worked four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits while striking out four Waterloo batters.

Drew Morehead of Volunteer State CC followed with two innings out of the bullpen and picked up the win.

Series continues Tuesday night

The two-game set continues Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

Right-hander Luke Bryant of Ohio University is expected to get the start for Thunder Bay as the Border Cats look to make it two straight to open the season.

Game stats: https://northwoodsleague.com/thunder-bay-border-cats/game/?id=5643

Opening Night is Friday at Port Arthur Stadium

The Thunder Bay Border Cats Season opener is Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium. Opening day will include post-game fireworks.

Returning pitcher Makaio Cisneros (Pensacola State CC) is the scheduled starter for the Border Cats home opener this Friday, May 29th, at 7:05pm, versus the Eau Claire Express.

The righthander, from Whitby, Ont., appeared in six games last season and was 1-0 with a 2.42 ERA while racking up 29 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

A post-game fireworks show will follow Friday’s home opener and the first 500 fans thru the Port Arthur Stadium gates receive a 2026 Magnetic Schedule courtesy of Official Parcel Service and Roach’s Taxi.

The stadium ticket office is open weekdays from 11:00am to 3:00pm and fans can also purchase tickets online at www.bordercatsbaseball.com/tickets.

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $18.00

Adult Game Day: $20.00

Senior (60+): $15.00

Senior (60+) Game Day: $17.00

Students (with student ID card): $15.00

Students (with student ID card) Game Day: $17.00

Children (4-12): $7.00

Children (4-12) Game Day: $7.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE