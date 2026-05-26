Thunder Bay – NEWS – It is with heavy hearts that we share that Kelsey Anderson has been located.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the organizations, agencies, volunteers, and individuals who assisted in the search efforts for Kelsey. Your support, compassion, and dedication during this difficult time will never be forgotten.

A special thank you goes out to the many First Nation communities that sent community members to help search for Kelsey, as well as to the local community of Thunder Bay for standing beside the family throughout this heartbreaking time.

The family would also like to thank the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police for their assistance and support during the search efforts. And a special thank you to Jack McKay, Darryl Contois, Jo Redsky, Chris Wabie and Titus Semple

At this time, the family respectfully asks for privacy as they grieve and spend time together.