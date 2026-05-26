2026 NetNewsLedger Wildfire Update: No New Fires Reported in Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildland fires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 25, 2026.

At the time of the 6 p.m. CDT update, one wildland fire remained active in the region. Officials report that fire is under control.

Wildfire situation remains stable in Northwestern Ontario

The latest update points to a relatively quiet day for fire crews across the Northwest Region, which includes major travel, forestry, mining and tourism corridors serving Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Greenstone and surrounding First Nations.

Although no new fires were confirmed, conditions can change quickly during Ontario’s legislated fire season. Residents, campers, anglers, cottagers and travellers are urged to monitor local fire danger ratings before burning or heading into the bush.

Regional wildland fire hazard

Ontario’s forest fire danger ratings for the Northwest Region are updated throughout the day through the province’s interactive fire map.

The map uses data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region to calculate the current fire danger rating. Blank areas on the map indicate that data is not currently available for that Ministry of Natural Resources district.

As of 5:55 p.m. CDT on May 25, 2026, the province’s interactive fire map showed the current fire danger ratings across the Northwest Region.

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that Ontario’s outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout the legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Anyone disposing of yard waste or woody debris is encouraged to consider alternatives such as composting or using a local landfill. If burning is necessary, residents must use caution and follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Outdoor fires are to be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have adequate tools and water available at the site to control the fire.

Residents living inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department before burning, as local restrictions, permits or fire bans may apply.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For fire prevention tips and the latest provincial fire information, follow Ontario Forest Fires on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.