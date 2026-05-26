Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Grab the Sunscreen
KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into a beautiful stretch of late-May weather, with sunshine dominating the forecast right through the weekend.
Current Conditions
Observed at Kenora Airport at 6:00 AM CDT:
Condition: Partly cloudy
Temperature: 11.3°C
Wind: North 10 km/h
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 101.5 kPa and rising
Visibility: 32 km
Today’s Forecast
Sunny skies are expected across Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog.
High: 24°C
UV Index: 6, or high
Tonight and Wednesday
Tonight: Clear, with east winds increasing to 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 10°C.
Wednesday: Sunny. East winds 20 km/h gusting to 40, easing in the afternoon before becoming east 20 late in the day. High 23°C. UV index 7, or high.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Sunny, high 27°C.
Friday: Sunny, high 28°C.
Saturday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Sunday: Sunny, high 25°C.
Monday: Sunny, high 25°C.
What to Wear
Sunglasses, sunscreen, and light summer layers are the call. Keep a light jacket handy for early mornings and lakeside evenings.
Summary
Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for May 26, 2026: Sunny skies, high 24°C, high UV index, and warm late-May weather through the weekend.