Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Grab the Sunscreen

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are heading into a beautiful stretch of late-May weather, with sunshine dominating the forecast right through the weekend.

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport at 6:00 AM CDT:

Condition: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 11.3°C

Wind: North 10 km/h

Humidity: 54%

Pressure: 101.5 kPa and rising

Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

Sunny skies are expected across Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog.

High: 24°C

UV Index: 6, or high

Tonight and Wednesday

Tonight: Clear, with east winds increasing to 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 10°C.

Wednesday: Sunny. East winds 20 km/h gusting to 40, easing in the afternoon before becoming east 20 late in the day. High 23°C. UV index 7, or high.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Sunny, high 27°C.

Friday: Sunny, high 28°C.

Saturday: Sunny, high 25°C.

Sunday: Sunny, high 25°C.

Monday: Sunny, high 25°C.

What to Wear

Sunglasses, sunscreen, and light summer layers are the call. Keep a light jacket handy for early mornings and lakeside evenings.

Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for May 26, 2026: Sunny skies, high 24°C, high UV index, and warm late-May weather through the weekend.