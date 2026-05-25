Thunder Bay severe thunderstorm update for May 25, 2026: high-impact storm risk with wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail, and possible outages

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – A high-impact severe thunderstorm alert is in effect for the City of Thunder Bay this afternoon and evening.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing:

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Hail up to ping pong ball size

Possible utility outages

Safety Message

Be ready to take shelter quickly. If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a basement or interior room. Stay away from windows.

Secure loose outdoor items, including patio furniture, garbage bins, garden tools, and signs.

If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

When thunder roars, go indoors.

Forecast

This Afternoon: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. High 17°C. UV index 6, or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of thunderstorms. Low 10°C.