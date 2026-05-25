Thunder Bay police continue investigation after human remains found near Thunder Centre

By
James Murray
-
TBPS at Floodway River off Fort William Road
TBPS at Floodway River off Fort William Road ©netnewsledger May 23 2026

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate the discovery of human remains in the Thunder Centre area.

Police say no information about the deceased person can be released at this time, as their identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police presence remains in area

A visible police presence remains in the area while officers continue their work. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area where possible to allow investigators to carry out their duties.

Police also say a separate investigation connected to an earlier police presence in the same area remains ongoing.

No public safety threat reported

Police have not reported any threat to public safety.

Investigation remains active

The Thunder Bay Police Service has not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The investigation remains active, and updates may be provided as more information becomes available.

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James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
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