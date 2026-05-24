Thunder Bay firefighters quickly knocked down a Limbrick Street structure fire Saturday

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crews responded shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, May 23, to a structural fire on Limbrick Street.

First-arriving crews launched an interior attack and were able to quickly knock down the fire, limiting damage to the structure. No injuries were reported in the information released.

Large fire response sent to scene

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded with seven pumpers, one aerial apparatus and one command vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire safety reminder for residents

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms on every level of their home.

Residents should also have a home fire escape plan in place and ensure everyone in the household knows what to do if a fire breaks out.

Working smoke alarms provide early warning and can give residents crucial time to escape. Fire officials recommend testing alarms regularly and replacing batteries as needed.