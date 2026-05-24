2026 Northwest Wildfire Update: No new fires confirmed May 23

THUNDER BAY — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildland fires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of Saturday, May 23, 2026.

As of the 5:35 p.m. CDT update, there was one active fire in the region. That fire was listed as under control.

One active fire remains under control in Northwest Region

The May 23 update is a relatively quiet one for Northwestern Ontario, with no newly confirmed fires reported through the early evening.

Even during lower-activity periods, fire conditions can shift quickly depending on wind, temperature, humidity and recent rainfall.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says the regional wildland fire hazard is updated through Ontario’s interactive fire map, which uses information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s Fire Region.

Fire hazard can change through the day

Ontario’s forest fire danger ratings for the Northwest Region were updated at 6:09 p.m. CDT on May 23.

Residents, cottagers, campers and workers in remote areas are encouraged to check the current fire danger rating before lighting any outdoor fire, travelling into the bush or starting work that could create sparks.Outdoor fire rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules apply throughout the fire season. People disposing of yard waste or woody debris are encouraged to consider alternatives such as composting or using a local landfill.

Those who do burn must follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone lighting a fire should have enough water and proper tools on site to control it and put it out.

Residents inside municipal boundaries, including Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities, must also check with their local fire department for any local burning restrictions, fire bans or permit requirements before burning.

Why this matters locally

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, wildfire risk is a public safety, transportation, health and economic issue.

Smoke can affect air quality in communities far from an active fire. Highway closures can interrupt travel and freight movement. Fires near remote communities, cabins, industrial sites or power corridors can require quick emergency response and, in some cases, evacuations.

Quiet days in the fire report do not remove the need for caution. Dry grass, brush and forest fuels can ignite quickly, particularly in windy conditions.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For current wildfire information and prevention tips, follow Ontario forest fire updates through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.