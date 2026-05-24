Thunder Bay, Ont. – Lakehead University will celebrate the achievements of graduating students at its Thunder Bay campus convocation ceremonies on May 28 and 29.

Lakehead University will celebrate graduating students during its 2026 convocation ceremonies in Thunder Bay and Orillia, while also recognizing distinguished Canadians and community leaders whose contributions have had a lasting impact on education, Indigenous knowledge, public service, arts and culture, advocacy, and community development.

“Crossing the convocation stage signifies not just the conclusion of a chapter—it represents a transformation,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gillian Siddall. “During their time at Lakehead, our graduates have developed their knowledge, confidence, and resilience. The entire university community is honoured to celebrate their achievements and to be a part of their journey. Congratulations to the class of 2026!”

In addition to celebrating the graduating class of 2026, Lakehead will recognize three outstanding individuals with honorary degrees and honour two individuals with the title of Fellow of the University, recognizing their contributions to education, Indigenous knowledge, public service, arts and culture, and community leadership.

Theresa Redsky Fiddler, Dr. Gary Polonsky, and William (Bill) Heibein will each be conferred honorary degrees. Kevin Cleghorn and Brian McKinnon will be recognized as Fellows of the University.

“The Lakehead community is proud to recognize the work and dedication of this year’s honorary degree recipients and fellows,” said Dr. Siddall. “Each has made meaningful contributions to their communities and professions, and their stories will inspire our graduates as they move forward into the future.”

Honorary Degree Recipients

Theresa Redsky Fiddler

Doctor of Humane Letters

Theresa Fiddler, also known as Teri Redsky Fiddler, is a respected Knowledge Keeper, Traditional Practitioner, and community leader from Treaty #3 territory. Raised in Big Grassy River First Nation and Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, she has devoted her life to supporting Indigenous communities through leadership, teachings, and traditional knowledge.

After raising five children with her late husband Josias Fiddler, Teri Redsky Fiddler returned to complete her education as an adult learner, graduating high school alongside two of her sons before earning a diploma in Social Service Work. She later served for 14 years as a Band Councillor for Sandy Lake First Nation.

Today, Teri Redsky Fiddler continues to share teachings with provincial and national organizations and serves as a Knowledge Keeper to the Assembly of First Nations, Chiefs of Ontario, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation. She also serves as Traditional Practitioner Consultant for Sandy Lake First Nation.

The degree of Doctor of Humane Letters will be conferred on Thursday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

Dr. Gary Polonsky

Doctor of Education

Dr. Gary Polonsky is one of Canada’s most influential post-secondary leaders, with a career spanning more than 40 years across colleges and universities in five provinces. A native of Thunder Bay, he played a key role in expanding access to education, advancing applied research, and strengthening partnerships between institutions and communities.

He served as President of Durham College from 1988 to 2006 and became the founding president of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, now Ontario Tech University, in 2001 while continuing concurrently as President of Durham College — a unique achievement in Canadian higher education.

Gary has also contributed extensively to public service and community leadership, including serving as Chair of the Board behind the development of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. His many honours include national leadership awards and two Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medals.

The degree of Doctor of Education will be conferred on Thursday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

William (Bill) Heibein

Doctor of Humane Letters

For more than 50 years, William (Bill) Heibein has contributed to the cultural and civic life of Thunder Bay through volunteerism, music, advocacy, and community leadership. His involvement has included leadership roles with the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, Magnus Theatre Northwest, and the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Following his dementia diagnosis, Bill became a leading advocate for dementia awareness and inclusion. As a founding member of the Ontario Dementia Advisory Group, he helped shape national conversations on dementia care and contributed to programs including Dementia Café and the Dementia Gardens initiative in Northwestern Ontario.

A lifelong musician, Bill continues to perform with the Bottom of the Barrel jazz and dixieland band, which for nearly five decades has brought music to hospitals, senior homes, and community spaces. In 2025, he was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The degree of Doctor of Humane Letters will be conferred on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Fellows of the University

Kevin Cleghorn

Fellow of the University

Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer with a distinguished career in family law, legal education, and public service. A graduate of the University of Manitoba and Osgoode Hall, he is a certified specialist in family law, accredited mediator, and member of the Canadian Academy of Distinguished Neutrals.

Kevin has served as a deputy judge for Small Claims Court in Northwestern Ontario since 1999 and is a past chair of Lakehead University’s Board of Governors. He has taught at Lakehead University since 1994 and received the university’s Contribution to Teaching Award in 2007. In 2025, he received both the James L. Murray Memorial Award and the Law Society Medal for his contributions to professionalism, legal education, and access to justice.

The title of Fellow of the University will be bestowed on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Brian McKinnon

Fellow of the University

Brian McKinnon’s lifelong dedication to education and community leadership has had a lasting impact on Thunder Bay and Lakehead University. A member of Lakehead’s second graduating class, Brian played on the university’s first varsity basketball team and contributed to early campus development initiatives.

Following a distinguished career in education leadership, including serving as Principal of Partnerships with the Lakehead Board of Education, Brian continued supporting future educators as an instructor in Lakehead’s Faculty of Education. He also served for 16 years on Lakehead University’s Board of Governors, helping strengthen connections between the university and the broader community.

The title of Fellow of the University will be bestowed on Thursday, May 28 at 2 p.m.