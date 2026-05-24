Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows and Whitedog Weather Report – Warm Weather Builds After a Foggy Start

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Northwestern Ontario is waking up to a cool, damp, and foggy Sunday morning, but brighter skies and a major warm-up are on the horizon for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog First Nation. If you have outdoor plans or are getting the garden ready, the week ahead is shaping up to finally deliver a taste of early summer.

At 6:00 AM CDT, conditions at Kenora Airport showed fog and 6.7°C, with humidity sitting at 100%, creating dense moisture in the air and reducing visibility to just 0.4 kilometres.

Current conditions include:

Temperature: 6.7°C

6.7°C Condition: Fog

Fog Wind: Southwest 10 km/h

Southwest 10 km/h Humidity: 100%

100% Dew Point: 6.7°C

6.7°C Pressure: 101.4 kPa and rising

101.4 kPa and rising Visibility: 0.4 km

The rising pressure is an encouraging sign that improving weather is on the way.

Today’s Weather Overview

Sunday starts grey and misty, but conditions improve steadily as morning fog patches dissipate.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers through the day.

High temperatures will climb to 20°C, providing comfortable conditions once the fog lifts.

The UV Index reaches 6 – High, so sunscreen will still be important despite occasional cloud cover.

Tonight

This evening remains partly cloudy with a lingering 40 percent chance of showers early, before skies clear overnight.

Low: 10°C

Good sleeping weather with lighter winds and drier air arriving.

Monday Forecast – Summer Preview Arrives

Monday marks a dramatic shift toward warmer weather.

A mix of sun and cloud continues with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms developing during the day.

South winds strengthen to 20 km/h, helping drive temperatures sharply upward.

High: 27°C

27°C Humidex: 29

29 UV Index: 6 (High)

For Northwestern Ontario in late May, this is a significant warm surge.

Monday night remains mild.

Low: 14°C

14°C 30 percent chance of showers

Extended Outlook

Tuesday – Summer Arrives Early

Sunny

High 29°C

Overnight low 15°C

Wednesday

Sunny

High 28°C

Clear overnight

Low 14°C

Thursday

Sunny

High 27°C

Clear overnight

Low 14°C

Friday

Sunny

High 24°C

Saturday

Sunny

High 29°C

By midweek, residents across Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods could be experiencing some of the warmest weather so far this spring.

Lake of the Woods Marine Outlook

Boaters should watch visibility closely this morning due to dense fog conditions over portions of Lake of the Woods.

As warmer air builds in through Monday and Tuesday, expect improving boating conditions, though isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon could create rapidly changing winds and visibility.

Always check marine forecasts before heading onto the lake.

What to Wear

Today: A light jacket or hoodie is ideal for the cool foggy morning. Layers will be important as temperatures rise.

Monday onward: Summer clothing returns — sunglasses, sunscreen, hats, and water bottles will become increasingly important as temperatures approach 30°C.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods contains over 14,500 islands, making it one of the most complex freshwater lake systems in North America. Large lakes like this can generate localized fog conditions when warm moist air moves over cooler water — exactly the setup helping create this morning’s reduced visibility.

Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Report: Foggy start Sunday gives way to sunshine and major warming. Highs nearing 29°C by midweek for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog.