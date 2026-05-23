Thunder Bay bike lanes open as cycling season returns

THUNDER BAY — Bike lanes are now open across Thunder Bay, bringing more cyclists onto city streets and adding a clear responsibility for drivers: slow down, look twice and keep bike lanes clear.

The City of Thunder Bay says on-street bike lanes officially open Saturday, May 23, and are scheduled to remain in operation until Nov. 15, weather permitting.

During that period, parking restrictions in designated bike lanes will be enforced, with motorists urged to check local signage.

Drivers need to watch for bicycles and e-bikes

Cycling is no longer limited to recreational riders on weekends. More people in Thunder Bay are using traditional bicycles and e-bikes for commuting, errands, waterfront trips and fitness.

That means motorists should expect to see cyclists on major routes, in neighbourhoods and especially in the Waterfront District, where traffic, parked vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists often share limited space.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says drivers must leave at least one metre between their vehicle and a cyclist when passing, where practical. The MTO also advises drivers to change lanes to pass when possible, avoid following cyclists too closely and check mirrors and blind spots before turning right.

Bike lanes are not parking spaces

A key safety issue in Thunder Bay is the misuse of bike lanes as short-term parking or loading areas.

Drivers should not park cars or trucks in designated bike lanes. Blocking a bike lane forces cyclists into moving traffic, increasing the risk of a collision with vehicles travelling in the same direction.

This is especially important in the Waterfront District, where narrow streets, business access, event traffic and visitors can create pressure on parking. A painted bike lane is part of the road safety network, not an overflow parking lane.

Thunder Bay’s active transportation network is growing

Thunder Bay now has more than 56 kilometres of multi-use trails and more than 42 kilometres of bike lanes and shared lanes, according to the city. Multi-use trails serve people using bikes, e-bikes, wheelchairs and other person-powered transportation, while bike lanes and shared lanes are on-road facilities for cyclists.

The city’s Active Transportation Plan, approved by council in 2019, is intended to guide improvements to walking, cycling and other active transportation routes through 2038 and beyond.

E-bikes are part of the traffic mix

E-bikes are becoming more common in Thunder Bay. Under Ontario rules, e-bikes must meet requirements including a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h, a maximum weight of 120 kilograms and an electric motor not exceeding 500 watts.

For drivers, the practical message is simple: an e-bike may be moving faster than expected. Check carefully before opening doors, entering traffic, turning across a bike lane or pulling away from the curb.

Shared responsibility on city streets

Cyclists also have responsibilities. They should ride predictably, use lights in low visibility, signal turns when safe to do so, obey traffic controls and stay alert around parked vehicles, intersections and driveways.

For motorists, the start of bike-lane season should be treated like the return of school zones in September or winter driving in November: conditions have changed, and habits need to change with them.

Thunder Bay’s streets are shared spaces. Keeping bike lanes clear and giving cyclists room is not just courtesy — it is a basic part of making local roads safer for everyone.