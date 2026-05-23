Serious collision closes Highway 11/17 west of Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY — Highway 11/17 is closed in both directions between Kakabeka Falls and Shabaqua Road following a serious collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time. There is currently no detour route available, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Closure affects key Trans-Canada Highway route

The closure is affecting one of the main east-west transportation corridors serving Thunder Bay, Northwestern Ontario and cross-country commercial traffic.

Highway 11/17 is part of the Trans-Canada Highway system and is a critical route for local commuters, transport trucks, emergency travel, resource-sector traffic and regional supply chains. When this section of highway is closed, traffic options are limited, particularly for commercial vehicles and travellers moving between Thunder Bay and communities to the west.

Ontario 511 describes a closure as a situation in which all travel lanes are closed, and says highway incidents and closures can be checked through its interactive map and traveller information tools.

Motorists asked to avoid the area

Drivers heading west of Thunder Bay should delay travel where possible and monitor official updates before leaving. Those already on the road should follow police and traffic-control directions and be prepared for extended delays.

There is no confirmed timeline for reopening.

Regional implications

The latest closure again highlights the vulnerability of Northwestern Ontario’s highway network. With few alternate routes available, a serious crash on Highway 11/17 can quickly affect passenger travel, freight movement, fuel delivery, food supply chains and access between rural communities and Thunder Bay.

More information will be provided as it becomes available from police or highway officials.