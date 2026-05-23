THUNDER BAY — The family of missing Thunder Bay man Richard Graham on the Facebook page for the search for Richard state that Thunder Bay Police have informed them that a body matching his description has been recovered in the Intercity area near the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

Thunder Bay Police have not yet positively identified the person.

The family’s statement marks a the worst fears of family and friends after nearly two years of searching, public appeals and community support.

Official confirmation still to Come

Graham, 44, went missing on July 30, 2024. Since then, his family and supporters have organized search efforts and used social media to keep his case in the public eye.

In the post made Friday evening on the Richard Graham Missing Person Facebook page, the family said police had contacted them at about 6:15 p.m. after the discovery of a male matching Graham’s description.

The family said formal confirmation has not yet been made, but that the description provided by police suggests it may be him.

Community support followed search

Family members thanked those who followed the missing-person page, shared information and offered support during the search.

Graham was described by loved ones as a talented and gentle person who had struggled with addiction and mental health challenges.

No cause of death has been released. Further information is expected to come from police or the coroner’s office once identification and notification procedures are complete.

Thunder Bay Police are holding the scene along the river with police units on both sides of the bridge.

Local context

The Intercity area and the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway are familiar parts of Thunder Bay’s urban landscape, close to major roads, businesses, trails and waterways. A police investigation in that area can draw attention from residents and passersby, particularly when connected to a long-running missing-person case.

This case also speaks to the strain families face when a loved one is missing. Searches can continue for months or years, often relying on volunteers, social media and public awareness while families wait for answers.

Help is available for people dealing with depression or crisis

Anyone feeling overwhelmed, depressed, hopeless or at risk of self-harm should seek help immediately. If there is an immediate danger or urgent medical need, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Across Canada, people can call or text 9-8-8 at any time for suicide crisis support. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the Canadian Mental Health Association Thunder Bay Crisis Response Service can be reached at 807-346-8282 or toll-free at 1-866-888-8988. CMHA says the crisis line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and supports people and families dealing with mental health or addiction crises.

Indigenous people can contact the Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 for immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention. Support is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.

Children, teens and young adults can contact Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868 for support at any time.