THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay heads into the weekend with a short-lived return to sunshine today before showers arrive Saturday.

At 9:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported 6.6°C under mostly cloudy skies. Winds were from the east-northeast at 13 km/h, humidity was 63%, visibility was 32 km, and pressure was 102.8 kPa and rising.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Today will turn sunny, with east winds increasing to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late this morning.

High: 13°C

UV Index: 6, or high

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Clear early, then partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers overnight. Low 5°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers beginning in the morning. High 12°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low 6°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High 16°C.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers, high 14°C.

The better news arrives Tuesday through Thursday, with sunshine and highs near 25°C to 26°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wear layers today, with sunglasses and sunscreen for the afternoon. Keep a rain jacket handy for Saturday and Sunday. By Tuesday, lighter summer clothing should finally be back in the rotation.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior often delays Thunder Bay’s spring warm-up. Cold lake water can keep shoreline temperatures much cooler than inland areas well into May and June.