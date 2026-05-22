Thunder Bay grocery deals: top weekly picks at FreshCo, Giant Tiger, No Frills, Walmart and Superstore

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay shoppers looking to stretch their food budget have several strong flyer options this week, with the best values showing up in produce, pork, chicken, pantry basics, frozen foods and household essentials. Most current flyers run May 21 to 27, while Giant Tiger’s flyer runs May 20 to 26. Prices and stock can vary by Thunder Bay location, and shoppers should confirm app-only, member-only and in-store limits before checkout.

Also be sure to check George’s Market and Maltese Grocery on Court Street.

Best strategy this week: build meals around protein, produce and staples

Grocery planning still matters. Statistics Canada reported food purchased from stores was up 3.8 per cent year over year in April, while Canada’s Food Price Report 2026 forecasts overall food prices rising four to six per cent this year.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario households, the smartest savings come from choosing one or two main proteins, adding sale produce, and using lower-cost staples such as rice, potatoes, pasta, bread or frozen vegetables to stretch meals.

FreshCo: blueberries, cucumbers, asparagus and quick freezer picks

FreshCo’s current Thunder Bay eFlyer is listed for May 21 to 27. The top picks to check this week include blueberries at $2.44 a pint, mini seedless cucumbers, two pounds, at $1.99, asparagus at $2.99 a pound, seasoned striploin grilling steak, 225 grams, at $8.99, and Chapman’s Markdale Creamery ice cream, two litres, at $3.99. This is a useful stop for shoppers building lunches, salads and simple weeknight meals.

Giant Tiger: low-cost produce, lunch items and ad-match value

Giant Tiger’s flyer runs May 20 to 26, giving shoppers a shorter window than most grocery flyers this week. Strong picks include romaine hearts, three-pack, at $2.22, English cucumbers at 93 cents, 10-pound potatoes at $4.43, pineapple at $2.97, Black Diamond cheese slices at $2.97, Cavendish fries at $2.69, Janes Pub Style Chicken Wings at $7.97 and Lactantia spread at $1.67. Giant Tiger is also a practical stop for shoppers near Main Street who want produce and freezer items without crossing the city.

No Frills: pork tenderloin, ribs and beverage deals

No Frills’ Thunder Bay flyer is listed as valid May 21 to 27. The best protein value appears to be fresh pork tenderloin at $3.25 a pound. Other useful picks include Swiss Chalet or Montana’s ribs at $8.99, lean ground beef, two by 450 grams, at $10.88, Tropicana orange juice or Pure Leaf tea at $4, MarcAngelo sausages or grinds at $3.99, and Hereford luncheon meat at $1.50. For families planning several meals, pork tenderloin can cover dinner, sandwiches and leftovers.

Walmart: butter, berries, cheese and household essentials

Walmart’s Thunder Bay flyer is listed as valid May 21 to 27. Walmart’s weekly flyer features include Great Value butter at $4.97, blueberries, 312 grams, at $3.44, mangoes at 84 cents, mini cucumbers, one pound, at $1.94, Black Diamond cheese at $4.92, Maple Leaf breakfast sausage at $9.97 and Persil liquid laundry detergent at $9.26. Walmart is a strong option this week for shoppers combining groceries with household basics in one trip.

Real Canadian Superstore: chicken, asparagus, blueberries and PC Optimum plays

Real Canadian Superstore’s Thunder Bay flyer is listed for May 21 to 27. Flyer picks include boneless skinless chicken breast at $5.44 a pound, lamb shoulder chops at $6.88 a pound, asparagus at $3 a pound, blueberries, 340 grams, at $3, salmon fillets at $10 a pound and PC orange juice at $4. Superstore is also promoting PC Optimum offers, and its current online listings include Aashirvaad whole wheat flour, 9.07 kilograms, at $12.99 and Maxwell House coffee at $15.99 with 2,000 PC Optimum points.

What Thunder Bay shoppers should buy first

The best overall basket this week starts with pork tenderloin at No Frills, chicken and asparagus at Real Canadian Superstore, berries and cucumbers at FreshCo or Walmart, romaine and potatoes at Giant Tiger, and butter or detergent at Walmart. Shoppers who use PC Optimum, Scene+ or app-only offers should load offers before leaving home, since missing a digital coupon can erase much of the expected savings.

Local shopping note

For shoppers coming into Thunder Bay from rural areas or other Northwestern Ontario communities, the savings from one well-planned trip may be greater than chasing every flyer item across town. Fuel, time and availability matter. Take screenshots of flyer prices, check store apps before heading out, and use price matching only where the store clearly allows it.