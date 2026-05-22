Thunder Bay firefighters battle three fires, including Mission Island grass fire and garage blazes

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crews were kept busy responding to three separate fires, including a large grass fire on Mission Island and structure fires on Cameron Street and Edward Street South.

The incidents required multiple pumpers, an aerial device and wildland firefighting units, underlining the importance of fast 911 calls when smoke or fire is spotted.

Mission Island grass fire burns more than two hectares

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was first called at about 12:30 p.m. to a grass fire on Mission Island.

The first pumper on scene, which was already in the area, reported that more than two hectares of land were involved in the fire. Additional crews were called in, including two more pumpers and two four-wheel-drive units equipped for wildland firefighting.

Firefighters deployed more than 3,000 feet of hose to contain the fire.

Cameron Street garage fire quickly contained

At about 6 p.m., crews were called to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of Cameron Street.

The first arriving firefighters saw a light amount of smoke coming from the rear of the property. Crews located a fire inside the walls of a detached garage and brought it under control quickly using one charged hose line.

No information on injuries was provided.

Edward Street South fire draws second alarm

At about 8:30 p.m., Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a possible structure fire in the 1300 block of Edward Street South.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage at the rear of the property. A second alarm was called, bringing six pumpers and one aerial ladder to the scene.

Firefighters used multiple hand lines to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to the home and nearby structures. The garage and its contents sustained extensive damage.

Occupants were confirmed to be out of the residence. Crews also searched the property while firefighting operations continued.

Fire officials urge residents to call 911 quickly

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents not to delay calling 911 if they suspect a fire or other emergency.

Prompt calls are critical to getting firefighters on scene quickly, protecting occupants and limiting damage to nearby homes and buildings.

Local impact

As dry conditions, wind and seasonal debris can increase fire risk, residents are urged to stay alert, properly dispose of smoking materials and report smoke or flames immediately.