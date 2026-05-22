Thunder Bay Border Cats seek host families for players chasing their baseball dreams

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats are asking local families to open their homes to players for the upcoming baseball season, offering residents a chance to support young athletes pursuing their dream of advancing in the sport.

Host families play key role in Border Cats season

The team says host families are an important part of the Border Cats organization, helping players settle into Thunder Bay while they compete through the summer.

For many players, a host family provides more than a place to stay. It offers a connection to the community, support away from home and a memorable part of their baseball journey.

Thank-you package for host families

As a thank-you, host families will receive:

Season tickets to all Border Cats home games, a $250 No Frills gift card and discounted team merchandise.

The team says the program is a meaningful way for families to become part of the Border Cats community while supporting athletes who may be working toward future opportunities in professional baseball.

Local sports community steps up

Thunder Bay has a long history of supporting summer baseball, and host families are a major part of making that possible. Players coming into the city often rely on local families to help make their season comfortable, stable and successful.

For residents, the program can also create lasting friendships with players and their families, while giving fans a closer connection to the team.

How to get involved

Families interested in hosting a Border Cats player are asked to fill out the team’s online form to express their interest.

Opening night is Friday, May 29th, against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05PM. We’re starting the season off with a BANG with an exciting post-game fireworks show you won’t want to miss!

www.bordercatsbaseball.com Get your tickets now and be part of the action. The Box Office is open weekdays from 11am–3pm. Or purchase online at24 hours a day.

The Border Cats say they are looking for welcoming homes and community-minded families ready to help make the season unforgettable.