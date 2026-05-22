July 13 is the date when Alberta’s regulated iGaming market officially opens for business. On this date, the DraftKings brand is among the leading platforms expected to let residents place their first online bets. Rather than simply re-packaging the product that has worked in American states and Ontario, how is DraftKings making sure that it has an Alberta launch strategy ready?

The Launch Details

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) commission and the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) have approached the upcoming market launch with an open model that allows any operator that meets the regulations and pays the fee to obtain a license here. Their latest update confirms that more than 50 brands have formally expressed interest, with some of them already starting the application process.

DraftKings has confirmed that it plans to enter this market upon opening, expanding its presence across Canada. This means that they are currently undergoing the regulatory evaluation on one hand, while carrying out their own commercial preparations.

One of the key issues and challenges is that Alberta is using a two-step approval process that ensures the regulatory part with the AGLC commission is kept separate from the commercial aspect handled by the AiGC. This means that we need to look at two main areas that every brand has to deal with.

The Major Areas to Cover

Because of this split, the DraftKings team is now working on two important technical requirements that are required by the province. The current rules state that operators need a SOC2 Type 1 Certification to meet the AGLC rules, covering the likes of player data protection, server infrastructure, and the information security rules.

The other aspect comes from the fact that Alberta’s approach to responsible gambling includes a centralised self-exclusion registry, rather than each operator simply having its own register. This means that players who opt out are immediately excluded from all of the province’s gambling sites at the same time. Every operator has to meet the challenge of integrating its platform with the central register.

What Happens Next?

When we look at the predicted DraftKings Sportsbook in Alberta, we can see that it’s currently expected to be among the first newly regulated sportsbooks to be launched this year. No official welcome package has yet been announced, but in other parts of North America, DraftKings has a strong offer that gives new players a series of bonus bets when they start betting.

Those operators that fail to demonstrate their compliance by the official launch date may be granted an extension running until October 13, 2026. Any operator that doesn’t meet this deadline faces the ultimate sanction of being completely barred from launching a platform in Alberta.

Given that DraftKings’ well-established platform is already operating successfully in many parts of North America, it means that the company now has to adapt the elements that Alberta is specifically asking for. It seems safe to expect them to be currently working hard on making sure that everything is ready and locked in place for that July launch date.