Thunder Bay police investigate human remains found in the Thunder Centre area

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service officers are investigating after human remains were located today in the Thunder Centre area.

Police report that the Major Crime Unit is involved in the ongoing investigation. A visible police presence remains in the area, and members of the public are being asked to avoid the scene while officers continue their work.

No threat to public safety, police say

Thunder Bay Police state there is no threat to public safety at this time.

A separate investigation was reported yesterday involving a police presence in the same area also remains ongoing. Police have not released further details about either investigation.

Major Crime Unit involved

The involvement of the Major Crime Unit indicates police are treating the discovery as a serious investigation while they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

No information has been released about the identity of the deceased person, the cause of death, or whether the death is considered suspicious.

Police say updates may be provided when more information becomes available.

Public asked to avoid the area

Residents, businesses and visitors in the Thunder Centre area should expect a continued police presence. Anyone who does not need to be in the immediate area is asked to avoid it to allow investigators to work safely and preserve the scene.

There are no charges reported in connection with this investigation at this time.