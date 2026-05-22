Apple Revs Up Apple Intelligence

Apple has previewed a new suite of accessibility features powered by Apple Intelligence, including expanded tools for VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, Accessibility Reader, generated subtitles and Apple Vision Pro wheelchair control. The updates, announced May 19, are expected later this year and could have practical implications for people who rely on assistive technology for work, school, health care access and daily independence.

While some have speculated online that Apple is arriving late in the game to the AI field, it must be said that one of Apple’s long-term goals is to be a secure provider ensuring personal privacy is paramount.

Apple Intelligence expands accessibility features

Apple Intelligence will bring more detailed image descriptions and natural-language navigation to several accessibility tools already used across iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple devices.

For users who are blind or have low vision, VoiceOver will be able to provide more detailed descriptions of images systemwide, including photos, scanned bills, personal records and other visual content. Updates to Live Recognition will also allow users to press the Action button on iPhone, ask a question about what is visible through the camera and receive a detailed response.

Magnifier will receive similar assistive exploration features, with a high-contrast interface designed for users with low vision. Users will also be able to control the app with spoken requests, such as asking it to zoom in or turn on the flashlight.

Voice Control adds natural-language commands

Apple says Voice Control will become more flexible by allowing users to describe onscreen buttons and controls in everyday language rather than memorizing exact labels or numbers.

That could help users with physical disabilities navigate apps by saying what they see on the screen. Apple gave examples such as tapping a guide in Maps or selecting a folder in Files using a natural spoken description.

The feature is expected to be available in English in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Accessibility Reader gains summaries and translation

Accessibility Reader, designed for users with disabilities such as dyslexia or low vision, will be updated to better handle complex documents, including articles with multiple columns, images and tables.

Apple says the feature will also support on-demand summaries and built-in translation while preserving custom formatting, fonts and colours.

For students, seniors, workers and health-care users in Northwestern Ontario, tools that make forms, academic materials, medical information and public documents easier to read could reduce barriers, particularly in communities where in-person support services may be limited.

Generated subtitles coming for uncaptioned video

Apple also announced generated subtitles for videos that do not already include captions. The company says the feature will use on-device speech recognition to create private transcriptions for personal videos, shared clips or streamed online content.

The feature will be available in English in Canada and the United States on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, this could improve access to family videos, workplace content, social media clips and community information shared online.

Apple Vision Pro to support power wheelchair control

One of the most significant announcements involves Apple Vision Pro. Apple says a new feature will allow users to control compatible power wheelchair systems using the headset’s eye-tracking technology.

The feature will launch with Tolt and LUCI alternative drive systems in the U.S. Apple says the feature and Vision Pro are intended for controlled environments.

While availability and compatibility in Canada remain uncertain, the development points to a broader trend in assistive mobility: using mainstream consumer technology to support greater independence for people with complex mobility needs.

New adaptive iPhone accessory now available

Apple also announced that the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone, an adaptive MagSafe accessory designed for users with different grip, strength and mobility needs, is now available globally through the Apple Store online.

The accessory was developed by Los Angeles designer Bailey Hikawa in collaboration with people with disabilities and is now available in new colours.

Broader accessibility updates

Apple also previewed additional updates, including Vehicle Motion Cues for visionOS, face gestures for Apple Vision Pro, improved setup for Made for iPhone hearing aids, larger text support for tvOS, broader Name Recognition language support, a FaceTime interpretation API for sign-language apps and support for the Sony Access controller on iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Apple says the new features are expected later this year. Users should check device compatibility and regional availability before relying on any announced feature.