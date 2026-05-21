No New Wildfires Reported In Northwest Region; Dryden 11 Now Being Held

THUNDER BAY — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildfires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 20, with three active fires remaining across the region. The update is important for communities across Northwestern Ontario as warm, dry and windy conditions can quickly change the regional fire picture.

Three Active Fires Remain In Northwest Region

As of 5:51 p.m. CDT on May 20, there were three active fires in the Northwest Region.

One fire was listed as being held, meaning crews do not expect it to grow beyond its current boundaries under current conditions and with ongoing suppression work.

Two other fires were listed as under control.

Two fires were called out in the previous 24 hours.

Fire Of Note: Dryden 11

Dryden 11 remains the fire of note in the region.

The fire is located north of Ignace on the east side of Sandbar Lake. Its status has changed to being held at 150.3 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress with suppression efforts.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Residents and travellers are encouraged to monitor the current forest fire danger rating for their area using Ontario’s interactive fire map.

The map uses data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region and is updated throughout the day as weather conditions change. Blank areas on the map indicate there is currently no data available for that Ministry of Natural Resources district.

Why This Matters Across Northwestern Ontario

Even with no new fires confirmed, wildfire conditions remain a serious regional concern. Northwestern Ontario’s large forested areas, remote communities, highway corridors, rail lines, hydro infrastructure and recreation areas can all be affected when fires grow or smoke conditions change.

For communities such as Ignace, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and nearby First Nations, timely wildfire updates help residents plan travel, outdoor work, camp access and emergency preparedness.

Residents should continue to follow official fire information, respect any local fire restrictions and use caution with outdoor burning, campfires and equipment that could create sparks.