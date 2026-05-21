THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service says residents can expect a visible police presence in the Fort William Road and Isabel Street area this afternoon, Thursday, May 21, after officers responded to a call for service. Police say there is no threat to public safety, but members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Public Asked to Avoid Intercity Area

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 4:30 p.m. on May 21, according to police.

The area is in Thunder Bay’s Intercity district, a busy commercial and traffic corridor near shopping, services and major routes. Drivers, pedestrians and shoppers may notice police vehicles or temporary delays while officers remain on scene.

No Public Safety Threat Reported

Police state there is no threat to public safety.

No further details have been released, including the nature of the call for service. Police have not announced any arrests or charges.

NetNewsLedger will provide updates as more information becomes available from Thunder Bay Police Service.